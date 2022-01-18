Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan gives clean bill of health to groupers banned by China

Fisheries Agency willing to give export licenses to two affected farms

  179
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 14:12
The Fisheries Agency found no banned chemicals at two fish farms targeted by China. 

The Fisheries Agency found no banned chemicals at two fish farms targeted by China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two fish farms can start exporting groupers again now that contrary to Chinese accusations, no banned drugs were found in the fish, the Fisheries Agency said Tuesday (Jan. 18).

On Dec. 30, customs inspectors in Xiamen reportedly found two types of banned chemical products inside live fish, leading to an immediate ban on other fish from the same two farms and to more thorough testing of other live fish from Taiwan in general. The two businesses denied having administered leucomalachite green and gentian violet to their fish.

The Fisheries Agency conducted tests at 17 fish farms and found no evidence of any banned substances, CNA reported. As a result, the government was ready to issue export licenses to the farms if they so requested, though officials said it still remained to be seen whether China would allow imports to resume.

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) said it had supplied China with a list of 461 companies exporting live groupers to the country on Jan. 11 and with the news of the test results at the two affected farms on Jan. 14.

Inspections of the grouper supply chain would continue, while experts and farmers were scheduled to meet Jan. 26 to discuss further measures improving the sector, according to the Fisheries Agency.
grouper
fish exports
leucomalachite green
gentian violet
Fisheries Agency
BAPHIQ

RELATED ARTICLES

China slaps import ban on live grouper fish from 2 Taiwan farms
China slaps import ban on live grouper fish from 2 Taiwan farms
2022/01/07 15:45
Lithuania asks Taiwan to fast-track approval of exports amid punishment from China
Lithuania asks Taiwan to fast-track approval of exports amid punishment from China
2021/12/21 20:23
Labor groups call for end to labor abuse on Taiwan’s fishing boats
Labor groups call for end to labor abuse on Taiwan’s fishing boats
2021/09/30 17:48
Taiwan-built fishing training ship to be completed in 2023
Taiwan-built fishing training ship to be completed in 2023
2021/09/29 19:33
Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
Taiwan minister defends euthanizing over 150 smuggled cats
2021/08/22 21:04

Updated : 2022-01-18 15:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown
"