Foreign ministry highlights close Taiwan-Slovenia relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Close ties between Taiwan and Slovenia were highlighted by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) during an online press conference Tuesday morning (Jan. 18), following Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s disclosure that the two countries are in talks to mutually establish representative offices.

Ou said that Slovenia and Taiwan have had close economic and trade exchanges. Last year, the two countries held industrial and trade talks to expand business opportunities and cooperation in various fields, CNA reported.

The two countries have also jointly held a virtual health minister meeting to share each other’s experiences in COVID response and implementing pandemic prevention measures, she said.

The spokesperson mentioned that Jansa wrote to EU member states to support deeper relations between Lithuania and Taiwan, when Slovenia held the rotating presidency of the European Council last year.

Ou said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always upheld an open, pragmatic, and sincere attitude when seeking out opportunities to “strengthen substantive cooperation” with like-minded partners. She added Taiwan will continue to bolster cooperation with global democratic allies, including Slovenia, to create close partnerships that are “mutually beneficial and resilient,” per CNA.

Jansa on Monday (Jan. 17) said his government is working with Taiwan to set up representative offices in each country during an interview with Indian public television channel Doordarshan.

“This will not be on the level of embassies. It will be on the same level as many of the EU member countries already have,” Jansa said, according to a transcript issued by a Slovenian government portal.