Florida A&M beats Mississippi Valley St. 78-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 12:37
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — MJ Randolph had 22 points as Florida A&M defeated Mississippi Valley State 78-70 on Monday night.

DJ Jones had 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Florida A&M (5-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keith Littles added 14 points. Bryce Moragne had 13 points and six assists.

Florida A&M totaled 46 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 31 points for the Delta Devils (1-15, 1-5). Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

