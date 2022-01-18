Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kiss scores 31, Bryant rolls past St. Francis 82-52

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 11:32
Kiss scores 31, Bryant rolls past St. Francis 82-52

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists to lead Bryant to an 82-52 rout of St. Francis of Pennsylvania on Monday night.

Charles Pride added 18 points for the Bulldogs (8-8, 5-1 NEC) and Hall Elisias had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Myles Thompson led the Red Flash (5-12, 1-5) with 14 points and Josh Cohen added 10 points.

Bryant allowed just 15 points in the first half, then scored 50 points in the second half.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-18 14:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June 2020
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn raise COVID-19 alert as outbreak worsens
Taiwan’s TSMC, Foxconn raise COVID-19 alert as outbreak worsens
"