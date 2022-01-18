Alexa
Sturtz scores 16 to lift Drake past S. Illinois 60-59

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 11:37
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Garrett Sturtz had 16 points off the bench to lead Drake to a 60-59 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night.

Tucker DeVries had 14 points for Drake (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added seven rebounds.

After heading to halftime with a 35-27 advantage, Drake managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by 7 points in the second half. The Bulldogs' 25 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Domask had 15 points for the Salukis (9-8, 2-3). Lance Jones added six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 14:13 GMT+08:00

