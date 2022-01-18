Alexa
Painter carries Delaware past Northeastern 82-76 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 11:02
BOSTON (AP) — Dylan Painter had 20 points as Delaware beat Northeastern 82-76 in overtime on Monday night.

Andrew Carr had 18 points for Delaware (12-6, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ebby Asamoah added 16 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 13 points and nine assists.

Shaquille Walters scored a career-high 23 points for the Huskies (6-11, 0-6), who have lost seven consecutive games. Jahmyl Telfort added 16 points. Nikola Djogo had 15 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 12:41 GMT+08:00

