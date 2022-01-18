Alexa
McKinnis leads Jackson State over Texas Southern 61-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 10:36
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 61-58 win over Texas Southern on Monday.

Terence Lewis II had 19 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (4-12, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

John Walker III had 13 points for Texas Southern (5-10, 3-3). John Jones added 12 points and Bryson Etienne had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 12:41 GMT+08:00

"