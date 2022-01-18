Thomas lifts Sacred Heart over Central Connecticut 74-66

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 21 points as Sacred Heart defeated Central Connecticut 74-66 on Monday night.

Aaron Clarke and Bryce Johnson each had 13 points for Sacred Heart (7-10, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds.

Nigel Scantlebury had 17 points for the Blue Devils (4-14, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Ian Krishnan and Trenton McLaughlin had 13 points apiece.

