Gibson scores 22 to carry Towson over William & Mary 91-69

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 10:26
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jason Gibson had 22 points as Towson routed William & Mary 91-69 on Monday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (13-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth consecutive game. Antonio Rizzuto added 15 points and Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Towson.

Brandon Carroll had 14 points for the Tribe (3-14, 2-2). Ben Wight added 13 points.

Updated : 2022-01-18 12:39 GMT+08:00

