Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Family of 4 tests positive for COVID in Taiwan's Hsinchu, infection source unknown

118 contacts listed, 2 schools closed in Hsinchu City

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 11:08
Entrance to Hsinchu Sanmin Elementary School. (Google Maps image)

Entrance to Hsinchu Sanmin Elementary School. (Google Maps image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two schools in Hsinchu City have suspended classes after a family of four tested positive for COVID, and the source of their infection is unknown.

The Hsinchu City Public Health Bureau announced Tuesday morning (Jan. 18) it had received a notification that a man in his 40s had tested positive in a PCR test. The city government immediately placed his three family members in quarantine and tested them for the virus.

The three each also received a positive PCR test result. The health department has identified a total of 118 contacts for the family, including 59 coworkers and 59 teachers and students at Sanmin Elementary School. These contacts have all entered quarantine and are undergoing testing.

In addition to the father, the family includes his wife, who is in her 40s, a daughter in her teens, and a daughter under the age of 10.

The health department pointed out that the husband and wife work for the same employer. The older daughter attends Yi Ming Senior High School, while the younger daughter is a student of Sanmin Elementary School.

Sanmin Elementary School has suspended classes and started winter vacation early while large-scale disinfection is carried out on school grounds. The health department said the recent movements of the cases are still being investigated, and more details will be provided to the public as soon as possible.
Covid cluster
Covid cluster infection
cluster infection
Covid cases
local transmission

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
2022/01/17 17:14
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
2022/01/17 14:23
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
2022/01/17 12:34
18 schools in Taiwan's Taoyuan close as Tasty cluster infection grows to 23
18 schools in Taiwan's Taoyuan close as Tasty cluster infection grows to 23
2022/01/17 11:08
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
2022/01/15 20:13

Updated : 2022-01-18 11:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"