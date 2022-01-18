Taiwan’s NCKU announces plan for global alumni association, new scholarship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) has announced its plan to establish a global alumni association to better connect over 200,000 alumni around the world, as well as a new scholarship that aims to cultivate an international outlook among students.

Qisda Chair and CEO Peter Chen (陳其宏), who serves as head of the global alumni association's founding committee, mentioned three initial goals for the association at an event at NCKU’s Taipei office on Monday (Jan. 17). Chen aims to extend NCKU’s influence by expanding alumni investment funds, through which a mechanism to pass on experience between different generations of alumni can be built.

The association will also combine alumni resources to help Taiwanese businesses adapt to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) concepts, which it hopes will help Taiwanese industries gain leverage. Additionally, the association will assist young NCKU graduates in developing innovative ideas by offering financial support as well as members’ business or technical experience and knowledge.

“One of the most important purposes of the alumni association is to motivate social advancement through brands that are linked by professionalism,” said NCKU President Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞). “NCKU has assisted with the greatest number of start-up companies in Taiwan with the highest survival rate on record, and we have begun to help overseas start-up companies as well.”

With the aid of the global alumni association, start-up companies have the chance to find more specific resources and gain experience that is even more valuable than financial aid, said Su.



Qisda Chair Peter Chen heads founding committee of NCKU's global alumni association. (Taiwan News photo)

At the event, Diodes Incorporated Chair, President, and CEO Lu Keh-shew (盧克修) presented the Nova Scholarship to the university.

The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage students to adopt an international outlook. At least 150 prizes worth US$20,000 will be awarded to students to support their activities overseas, including exchange programs, international conferences, and internships.

“Since Taiwan’s industry is export-oriented, it is essential for Taiwan to connect with the world for survival,” said Lu. “NCKU alumni have the responsibility to help students develop their abilities further.”



Diodes Incorporated Chair Lu Keh-shew (left), NCKU President Su Huey-jen pose for photo. (Taiwan News photo)

Having just celebrated its 90th anniversary, NCKU has set new goals for itself as it advances toward its centenary. The school has never been absent from Taiwan's major efforts to advance in the last 90 years, and it is time for its contributions to be better recognized, said Su.

NCKU has set its eyes on achieving international visibility over the next 10 years. “We want to be seen as if we have a regional impact and create global influence. We want to show our innovation, engagement, and aspiration — our people, achievements, and methodologies,” said Su.

This goal is now aided by the alumni community, which allows the school to integrate the practical experience and insight of alumni with its curriculum and calibrate the academic program. This way, it is hoped students will remain open-minded and come up with ideas tailored to specific contexts all over the world as well as competitive solutions accepted by the wider market.



NCKU President Su Huey-jen shares her vision for school. (Taiwan News photo)