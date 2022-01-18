Alexa
Radiation alarm triggered at Taiwan's second nuclear plant

Atomic Energy Council investigating cause

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/18 10:56
A control room inside Taiwan's No. 2 nuclear power plant. 

A control room inside Taiwan's No. 2 nuclear power plant.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A radiation alarm was triggered at the second nuclear power plant late on Monday evening (Jan. 17).

Taiwan’s Atomic Energy Council (AEC) says the alarm was activated at 10:48 p.m. at a nuclear waste unit within the plant, according to a CNA report. The plant is located on the northern coast in the New Taipei City district of Wanli.

Subsequent monitoring by the AEC shows radiation levels are within the normal operational range both inside the plant and in its immediate surrounds. Investigations are underway to find out what caused the alarm to go off.

The AEC says it will continue to track the radiation levels, complete follow-up procedures at the plant, and release relevant updates in a timely manner.
Atomic Energy Council
nuclear accident
alarm
nuclear plant
New Taipei City
radiation

