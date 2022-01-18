3 family members latest Taiwan Tasty COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three members of a family of four are the latest cases to test positive in a COVID cluster infection connected to a steakhouse in Taoyuan.

On Monday evening (Jan. 17), the Taoyuan City Department of Health announced that the three have tested positive after dining at the Tasty steakhouse in Taoyuan's Zhongli District on Jan. 9. After the health department expanded testing of recent patrons of the restaurant, a father and his two sons tested positive for the virus, while the mother tested negative.

Although Taoyuan's public and private elementary schools and affiliated preschools started an early winter vacation on Friday (Jan. 14), there are still after-school care centers and private preschools in the city holding classes as usual. In response to the latest cases, the Taoyuan Department of Education announced that evening that Zhongli District's Hsin-Yi Elementary School and Huashengdun Kindergarten would suspend classes for 14 days starting Tuesday (Jan. 18).

The three positive cases tested positive while undergoing quarantine and are new infections unrelated to other families who had eaten at the Tasty branch.

After eight cases tied to the eatery were announced on Sunday (Jan. 16), 10 Taoyuan schools closed for 14 days, while seven others halted classes for one day. The latter resumed classes on Tuesday after all students who had come in contact with confirmed cases tested negative.

However, on Monday evening, the education department announced that the Longtan District's Longtan Elementary School and affiliated preschool and the Longtan Kindergarten would close for one day because some students came in contact with confirmed cases.