Jenkins scores 17 to lead Stony Brook over UMBC 65-51

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 08:36
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 17 to carry Stony Brook to a 65-51 win over Maryland-Baltimore County on Monday.

Anthony Roberts had 11 points for Stony Brook (10-6, 2-1 America East Conference). Tykei Greene added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah had 10 points for the Retrievers (6-9, 1-3). Keondre Kennedy added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 11:06 GMT+08:00

