Yale hangs on for 66-63 win over Brown

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 08:56
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Azar Swain scored 22 points and Yale beat Brown 66-63 on Monday.

Jalen Gabbidon added 15 points for Yale (8-8, 2-0 Ivy League). Gabbidon gave Yale a five-point lead on a free throw in the closing seconds.

Tamenang Choh scored a career-high 30 points for the Bears (9-11, 1-4). Paxson Wojcik added 13 points and Kino Lilly Jr. had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 11:06 GMT+08:00

