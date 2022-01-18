Alexa
Bryant lifts Norfolk State over UMES 72-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 08:52
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 25 points and Jalen Hawkins added 20 as Norfolk State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-58 on Monday.

Bryant made 9 of 10 free throws with seven rebounds.

Kris Bankston had 14 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (12-4, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cahiem Brown added 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Kevon Voyles had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (5-7, 0-1). Donchevell Nugent added 10 points and Da'Shawn Phillip had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 11:06 GMT+08:00

"