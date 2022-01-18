Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Von Oelhoffen's clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 08:58
Von Oelhoffen's clutch 3-pointer sparks Oregon State women

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday.

Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen's second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.

Colorado's only points in overtime were two free throws by Peanut Tuitele with 4:38 remaining that gave the Buffaloes a 66-64 lead. The Beavers tied it on a layup by Tea Adams near the 3-minute mark.

Von Oelhoffen scored 17 points, making 4 of 8 3-pointers. Mack had 16 points and seven rebounds for Oregon State (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Quay Miller scored 18 points for the Buffaloes (13-2, 2-2), who lost for the second consecutive time after being the last undefeated team in Division I. Mya Hollingshed had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Frida Formann also scored 13 points. Tayanna Jones, who had two key steals in the final minute of regulation, added 10 points.

The Beavers were playing at home for the second time in five days, having lost to then-No. 7 Arizona 55-53 on Thursday. That game was their first home game in 43 days and their first game overall in 25 days.

The Oregon State-Colorado matchup was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 before being postponed, then rescheduled for Monday when both teams had postponements over the weekend.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-18 11:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"