Ravens re-sign CB Kevon Seymour for 2022 season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season.

The team announced the move Monday.

Seymour played nine games this season and made his first two starts since the 2017 season as the Ravens secondary was decimated by injuries. He also had the first sack of his career.

Seymour began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. After that, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. This was his first season with the Ravens.

