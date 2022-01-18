Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ravens re-sign CB Kevon Seymour for 2022 season

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 08:08
Ravens re-sign CB Kevon Seymour for 2022 season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed cornerback Kevon Seymour for the 2022 season.

The team announced the move Monday.

Seymour played nine games this season and made his first two starts since the 2017 season as the Ravens secondary was decimated by injuries. He also had the first sack of his career.

Seymour began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills in 2016. After that, he spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. This was his first season with the Ravens.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-18 09:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Northern Taiwan man tests positive for COVID after car accident
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June
Migrant caregivers in Taiwan averaged 10-hour work days, made NT$20,000 in June
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
Taiwan's Tasty COVID cluster infection grows to 35 cases
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"