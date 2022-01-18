Alexa
Long Island-Brooklyn defeats St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-65

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 08:26
NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Long Island-Brooklyn beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-65 on Monday.

Kyndall Davis had 19 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (7-9, 4-2 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tre Wood added 13 points and seven rebounds and Alex Rivera had 12 points.

Larry Moreno had 13 points for the Terriers (4-13, 1-5). Jack Hemphill and Trey Quartlebaum each had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-18 09:36 GMT+08:00

