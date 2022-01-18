Alexa
The Latest: Muguruza kicks off Day 2 at Australian Open

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 07:39
FILE - Garbiñe Muguruza, of Spain, prepares to hit a forehand to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during a WTA Finals tennis match in Guadalajara, ...

FILE - Garbiñe Muguruza, of Spain, prepares to hit a forehand to Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova during a WTA Finals tennis match in Guadalajara, ...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Third seed and 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza opens play at Rod Laver Arena on Day 2 with a match against Clara Burel. Muguruza lost in the final two years ago.

Burel is one of eight women from France to start the main draw — the most since 2012.

This is Muguruza's 10th Australian Open main draw appearance and she's never lost a first-round match.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is set to begin his attempt to win a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays the last afternoon match on the main court. With Novak Djokovic not playing due to his canceled visa, the Russian has emerged as the men's title favorite.

Also scheduled in action are U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who has a tough opener against 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens, five-time finalist Andy Murray and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The forecast is for cloudy skies with a high temperature of 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).

"