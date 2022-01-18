3 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Jan. 17), marking the 14th such incursion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane, a Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

China has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Jan. 3, 9, and 16. A total of 61 Chinese military aircraft have been monitored there this month, including 41 fighter jets and 20 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. In 2021, China military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, the Liberty Times cited the MND as saying.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 17. (MND image)