Burnley has a 5th EPL match postponed

By Associated Press
2022/01/18 06:00
LONDON (AP) — Burnley's English Premier League match against Watford has been postponed for a second time, leaving the last-placed team having played five fewer games than some others.

It was a coronavirus outbreak in the Watford squad that led to the game being called off initially in December. Now it's a shortage of players at Burnley that has seen the league agree to postpone their attempt to play on Tuesday.

The league also took into account injuries and Maxwel Cornet being with Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations in accepting that Burnley lacked 13 outfield players to contest the fixture.

It is the 22nd time a Premier League game has been postponed since December.

Burnley is a point behind Newcastle but having played three games fewer.

Norwich, which is two points off last place, has played four games more than Burnley.

Teams like leader Manchester City have played 22 matches, while Burnley has played 17.

