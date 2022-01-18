Hornets' Bridges and Rozier team up against Knicks in win

NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks.

Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak. The Hornets played without LaMelo Ball.

Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 18 points for the Knicks, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

WIZARDS 117, 76ERS 98

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 13 points in his return from a three-game absence to lift Washington over Philadelphia.

Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. missed a second straight game after entering health and safety protocols. Assistant Pat Delany, who coached the team Saturday, also entered the protocols, forcing assistant Joseph Blair to take over for this game.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 32 points, but he was on the receiving end of the game’s biggest highlight when Kuzma dunked over him in the second quarter.

CELTICS 104, PELICANS 92

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston erased an 18-point first-half deficit with a win over New Orleans.

Tatum scored 21 in the second half to help Boston rally for its fifth win in six games.

Dennis Schröder and Jaylen Brown each had 23 points, Al Horford scored 12 and Grant Williams 10 for Boston. Tatum and Brown each had eight rebounds and Schröder added nine assists with five boards.

New Orleans center Jonas Valančiūnas recorded his 30th double-double this season with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Herbert Jones had 16 points and Brandon Ingram had 15 points with 10 rebounds.

