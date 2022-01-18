PGA Tour Statistics

Through Jan. 16

FedExCup Season Points

1, Hideki Matsuyama, 1,153. 2, Talor Gooch, 930. 3, Sam Burns, 776. 4, Cameron Smith, 731. 5, Sungjae Im, 718. 6, Viktor Hovland, 581. 7, Max Homa, 573. 8, Jason Kokrak, 573. 9, Lucas Herbert, 519. 10, Matthew Wolff, 511.

Scoring Average

1, Matthew Wolff, 68.847. 2, Russell Henley, 69.192. 3, Cameron Smith, 69.226. 4, Mackenzie Hughes, 69.287. 5, Corey Conners, 69.486. 6, Talor Gooch, 69.564. 7, Maverick McNealy, 69.607. 8, Aaron Wise, 69.641. 9, Seamus Power, 69.718. 10, Luke List, 69.742.

Driving Distance

1, Chan Kim, 329.3. 2, Cameron Young, 324.3. 3, Matthew Wolff, 321. 4, Joseph Bramlett, 318.9. 5, Trey Mullinax, 317.8. 6, Luke List, 316.7. 7 (tie), Wyndham Clark and Harry Hall, 316.1. 9, Andy Ogletree, 315.5. 10, Jhonattan Vegas, 314.9.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Kevin Kisner, 74.56%. 2, Louis Oosthuizen, 73.81%. 3, Lucas Glover, 73.08%. 4, Kyle Wilshire, 72.62%. 5, Abraham Ancer, 72.37%. 6, Brian Stuard, 72.10%. 7, Viktor Hovland, 71.93%. 8, Collin Morikawa, 71.43%. 9, Brice Garnett, 70.91%. 10, Kyle Stanley, 70.80%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Jon Rahm, 81.48%. 2, Collin Morikawa, 79.17%. 3, Louis Oosthuizen, 79.01%. 4, Corey Conners, 78.47%. 5, Phil Mickelson, 77.78%. 6, Lucas Glover, 77.53%. 7 (tie), Viktor Hovland and Kevin Kisner, 77.43%. 9, Cameron Smith, 77.16%. 10, Russell Knox, 77.14%.

Total Driving

1, Louis Oosthuizen, 29. 2, Viktor Hovland, 42. 3, Sam Burns, 60. 4, Eugenio Chacarra, 73. 5, Emiliano Grillo, 84. 6, Jon Rahm, 91. 7 (tie), Rickie Fowler and Matt Wallace, 95. 9, Jordan Spieth, 96. 10, Sungjae Im, 101.

SG-Putting

1, Harry Hall, 1.329. 2 (tie), Adam Long and Brendon Todd, 1.079. 4, Wesley Bryan, 1.021. 5, Matthew Wolff, .939. 6, Joshua Creel, .921. 7, Kelly Kraft, .904. 8, Kyle Wilshire, .893. 9, Cameron Smith, .886. 10, Robert Streb, .880.

Birdie Average

1, Justin Thomas, 6.83. 2, Jon Rahm, 6.17. 3, Viktor Hovland, 6. 4, Cameron Smith, 5.89. 5, Collin Morikawa, 5.58. 6 (tie), Sam Burns and Jordan Spieth, 5.5. 8, Xander Schauffele, 5.25. 9, Marc Leishman, 5.21. 10, Harry Hall, 5.17.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Gary Woodland, 36. 2, Collin Morikawa, 43.2. 3, Wesley Bryan, 48. 4, Paul Casey, 54. 5 (tie), Sungjae Im and Matt Jones, 56.6. 7 (tie), Abraham Ancer and Talor Gooch, 57.6. 9, Maverick McNealy, 58.5. 10, 2 tied with 60.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Quade Cummins, Martin Laird, Francesco Molinari, Matthias Schwab, Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland, 100.00%. 7, Jonathan Byrd, 90.91%. 8, Sean O'Hair, 90.00%. 9, Mackenzie Hughes, 87.50%. 10 (tie), Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Guido Migliozzi, 85.71%. 12, 3 tied with .00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Justin Thomas, 203. 2, Collin Morikawa, 275. 3, Sungjae Im, 280. 4, Talor Gooch, 294. 5, Cameron Smith, 313. 6, Aaron Wise, 335. 7, Corey Conners, 344. 8, Jon Rahm, 348. 9, Hideki Matsuyama, 372. 10, Sam Burns, 374.