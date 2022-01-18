African Cup: Burkina Faso qualifies alongside Cameroon

Cameroon fans before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cape Verde and Cameron at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde... Cameroon fans before the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cape Verde and Cameron at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Burkina Faso clinched a place in the last 16 at the African Cup of Nations behind host and group winner Cameroon on Monday, while Cape Verde must wait to see if it goes through as one of the four best third-place teams.

Burkina Faso drew with Ethiopia 1-1 in its final Group A game in Bafoussam, and was content to hold on for the point. Cyrille Bayala put the Burkinabes ahead in the first half by sending a lob over the goalkeeper. Getaneh Kebede equalized for Ethiopia from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Burkina Faso and Cape Verde both finished on four points but Burkina Faso took second place in the group because it beat Cape Verde.

Cameroon and Cape Verde also drew 1-1 in a game played at the same time in Yaounde.

Cameroon had already progressed and won the group, but couldn't finish with a 100% record in the group stage despite captain Vincent Aboubakar putting it ahead with his fifth goal in three games at the African Cup.

Garry Rodrigues gave Cape Verde a draw with a delightful goal, letting a cross run between his legs and flicking it in with a backheel.

The final round of group games started on Monday and the 16 teams to make the knockout stages in Cameroon will be decided by Thursday.

A number of big teams, including Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Tunisia still haven't confirmed their places in the round of 16.

The top two in each group qualify automatically, while there are also four places for the best third-place teams.

