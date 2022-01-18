Officer shot teen in neck after car chase near Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A police sergeant chased and shot a 15-year-old who was running with a Glock handgun after crashing a car into a fence, police said. The teen remained in critical condition Monday as the shooting is investigated.

The 29-year Miami-Dade police veteran who shot the teen was serving on Operation Community Shield, a joint state-federal-local task force focused on violent crime. His patrol unit has been busy in the aftermath of the killing of Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh in an ambush shooting on Friday evening.

Police spotted the 15-year-old driving a black Dodge Challenger after another agency asked officers to look out for the car. Officers followed the car and another vehicle for several blocks until one of the drivers noticed they were being followed and a chase began. One of the vehicles got away, and the Challenger crashed into a fence. Several people then got out and ran, police said.

The other suspects got away, police said. The teen police wounded was found with a Glock, and a semi-automatic rifle was found in the car, police said.

The teen was wanted for firearms possession and occupied burglary, according to police. The Associated Press is not publishing his name because he is a juvenile and has not been charged as an adult. The police officer, a sergeant, was not injured, police said.

On Friday evening, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, the Miami Herald and WPLG-TV reported. Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but were not hurt.

Quality Control, the rapper’s record label, confirmed he was the victim, WPLG reported. No arrests have been made in the case.

Beaubien is best known for his song “M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue). Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes.