NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 38 26 7 5 57 158 111
Tampa Bay 40 26 9 5 57 135 113
Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93
Boston 35 22 11 2 46 111 90
Detroit 39 17 17 5 39 105 128
Buffalo 37 11 20 6 28 96 130
Ottawa 31 11 18 2 24 89 112
Montreal 36 7 24 5 19 76 131
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96
Carolina 35 25 8 2 52 119 80
Washington 39 21 9 9 51 129 108
Pittsburgh 37 22 10 5 49 120 97
Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131
Philadelphia 37 13 17 7 33 94 125
New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129
N.Y. Islanders 30 11 13 6 28 67 84
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 35 24 8 3 51 152 112
Nashville 39 24 12 3 51 121 107
St. Louis 38 22 11 5 49 133 105
Minnesota 34 22 10 2 46 129 105
Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99
Dallas 35 18 15 2 38 99 106
Chicago 38 15 18 5 35 93 123
Arizona 36 8 24 4 20 77 138
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117
Los Angeles 38 20 13 5 45 109 97
Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120
San Jose 39 20 17 2 42 106 119
Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87
Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117
Vancouver 38 17 18 3 37 98 110
Seattle 37 10 23 4 24 99 136

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver 4, Washington 2

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

