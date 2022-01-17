All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|158
|111
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|9
|5
|57
|135
|113
|Toronto
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|123
|93
|Boston
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|111
|90
|Detroit
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|105
|128
|Buffalo
|37
|11
|20
|6
|28
|96
|130
|Ottawa
|31
|11
|18
|2
|24
|89
|112
|Montreal
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|76
|131
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|113
|96
|Carolina
|35
|25
|8
|2
|52
|119
|80
|Washington
|39
|21
|9
|9
|51
|129
|108
|Pittsburgh
|37
|22
|10
|5
|49
|120
|97
|Columbus
|36
|17
|18
|1
|35
|116
|131
|Philadelphia
|37
|13
|17
|7
|33
|94
|125
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|67
|84
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|35
|24
|8
|3
|51
|152
|112
|Nashville
|39
|24
|12
|3
|51
|121
|107
|St. Louis
|38
|22
|11
|5
|49
|133
|105
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|129
|105
|Winnipeg
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|99
|Dallas
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|99
|106
|Chicago
|38
|15
|18
|5
|35
|93
|123
|Arizona
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|77
|138
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|138
|117
|Los Angeles
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|109
|97
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|120
|120
|San Jose
|39
|20
|17
|2
|42
|106
|119
|Calgary
|34
|17
|11
|6
|40
|105
|87
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|117
|117
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|98
|110
|Seattle
|37
|10
|23
|4
|24
|99
|136
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vancouver 4, Washington 2
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.