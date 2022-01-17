NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|38
|26
|7
|5
|57
|158
|111
|21-3-0
|5-4-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|9
|5
|57
|135
|113
|14-4-3
|12-5-2
|9-5-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|39
|25
|10
|4
|54
|113
|96
|10-3-2
|15-7-2
|6-1-0
|Carolina
|35
|25
|8
|2
|52
|119
|80
|12-4-1
|13-4-1
|4-3-0
|Toronto
|36
|24
|9
|3
|51
|123
|93
|14-4-1
|10-5-2
|7-2-0
|Washington
|39
|21
|9
|9
|51
|129
|108
|10-5-5
|11-4-4
|7-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|37
|22
|10
|5
|49
|120
|97
|10-5-2
|12-5-3
|5-2-0
|Boston
|35
|22
|11
|2
|46
|111
|90
|12-6-1
|10-5-1
|10-3-1
|Detroit
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|105
|128
|13-6-2
|4-11-3
|5-5-2
|Columbus
|36
|17
|18
|1
|35
|116
|131
|11-6-1
|6-12-0
|4-7-0
|Philadelphia
|37
|13
|17
|7
|33
|94
|125
|6-8-3
|7-9-4
|3-6-1
|New Jersey
|37
|14
|18
|5
|33
|107
|129
|9-7-3
|5-11-2
|6-6-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|30
|11
|13
|6
|28
|67
|84
|5-6-3
|6-7-3
|2-5-1
|Buffalo
|37
|11
|20
|6
|28
|96
|130
|6-11-2
|5-9-4
|3-6-3
|Ottawa
|31
|11
|18
|2
|24
|89
|112
|5-9-0
|6-9-2
|3-5-0
|Montreal
|36
|7
|24
|5
|19
|76
|131
|5-10-1
|2-14-4
|2-7-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|35
|24
|8
|3
|51
|152
|112
|15-2-1
|9-6-2
|8-3-1
|Nashville
|39
|24
|12
|3
|51
|121
|107
|11-6-0
|13-6-3
|9-2-1
|St. Louis
|38
|22
|11
|5
|49
|133
|105
|15-4-2
|7-7-3
|8-4-2
|Vegas
|39
|23
|14
|2
|48
|138
|117
|12-9-2
|11-5-0
|7-4-0
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|10
|2
|46
|129
|105
|12-3-1
|10-7-1
|5-4-0
|Los Angeles
|38
|20
|13
|5
|45
|109
|97
|13-8-2
|7-5-3
|4-3-1
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|15
|7
|45
|120
|120
|12-6-4
|7-9-3
|7-2-3
|San Jose
|39
|20
|17
|2
|42
|106
|119
|10-8-2
|10-9-0
|2-2-0
|Calgary
|34
|17
|11
|6
|40
|105
|87
|4-4-4
|13-7-2
|3-4-1
|Winnipeg
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|99
|10-6-1
|7-6-4
|5-3-2
|Edmonton
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|117
|117
|10-7-0
|8-8-2
|8-2-0
|Dallas
|35
|18
|15
|2
|38
|99
|106
|14-3-1
|4-12-1
|6-5-1
|Vancouver
|38
|17
|18
|3
|37
|98
|110
|8-7-1
|9-11-2
|5-3-3
|Chicago
|38
|15
|18
|5
|35
|93
|123
|8-7-3
|7-11-2
|3-5-3
|Seattle
|37
|10
|23
|4
|24
|99
|136
|6-12-2
|4-11-2
|2-10-0
|Arizona
|36
|8
|24
|4
|20
|77
|138
|4-13-1
|4-11-3
|3-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vancouver 4, Washington 2
Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd
Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, ppd
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.