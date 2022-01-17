All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|29
|16
|9
|3
|1
|36
|93
|75
|Springfield
|33
|18
|11
|3
|1
|40
|108
|106
|Hershey
|34
|18
|11
|3
|2
|41
|104
|98
|Hartford
|31
|16
|10
|3
|2
|37
|94
|90
|Charlotte
|32
|17
|13
|2
|0
|36
|110
|96
|Lehigh Valley
|30
|10
|12
|6
|2
|28
|80
|98
|Bridgeport
|37
|13
|17
|3
|4
|33
|99
|116
|WB/Scranton
|30
|11
|15
|1
|3
|26
|70
|100
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|28
|20
|4
|4
|0
|44
|104
|73
|Rochester
|32
|19
|11
|1
|1
|40
|123
|119
|Toronto
|29
|17
|10
|1
|1
|36
|97
|97
|Laval
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|93
|Cleveland
|29
|12
|10
|4
|3
|31
|87
|94
|Syracuse
|27
|12
|11
|3
|1
|28
|80
|87
|Belleville
|30
|15
|15
|0
|0
|30
|92
|94
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|32
|23
|6
|2
|1
|49
|109
|79
|Manitoba
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|97
|76
|Grand Rapids
|31
|14
|11
|4
|2
|34
|89
|90
|Rockford
|28
|14
|12
|1
|1
|30
|83
|86
|Iowa
|31
|14
|13
|3
|1
|32
|89
|90
|Milwaukee
|35
|13
|18
|2
|2
|30
|98
|120
|Texas
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|81
|105
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|31
|22
|6
|2
|1
|47
|108
|76
|Ontario
|28
|18
|6
|3
|1
|40
|109
|87
|Henderson
|29
|16
|10
|2
|1
|35
|89
|79
|Colorado
|32
|16
|11
|3
|2
|37
|104
|101
|Bakersfield
|26
|12
|8
|3
|3
|30
|77
|73
|Tucson
|28
|12
|13
|2
|1
|27
|71
|93
|Abbotsford
|27
|11
|12
|3
|1
|26
|81
|83
|San Diego
|26
|11
|13
|2
|0
|24
|68
|84
|San Jose
|31
|13
|17
|1
|0
|27
|94
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Texas 6, Charlotte 5
Providence 6, Bridgeport 3
Toronto 4, Lehigh Valley 3
WB/Scranton 2, Hershey 1
Belleville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Springfield at Charlotte, 7 p.m.