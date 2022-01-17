Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Suspect flees into Hungary after shooting at Austrian troops

By Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/17 23:00
Suspect flees into Hungary after shooting at Austrian troops

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police and anti-terrorism forces are searching for a suspected people smuggler who allegedly fired at Austrian soldiers after evading a border check on Monday.

According to Austria's Ministry of Defense, a van broke through a border crossing in Eberau in the Austrian region of Burgenland near the Hungarian border on Monday morning, but was then stopped by Austrian soldiers.

One of the van’s passengers fled on foot into Hungary and fired shots at Austrian soldiers, but none were injured, police spokesman Helmut Marban told Austrian news agency APA.

Hungarian police and forces from Hungary's Counter Terrorism Center continue to search for the suspect, whose nationality is unknown, near the Hungarian town of Szentpeterfa. Police in Vas County, Hungary, said the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Another suspected trafficker, a Moldovan, was apprehended at the scene, along with 12 migrants who have asked to receive asylum, Austrian police spokesman Marban said, adding that the van had Hungarian license plates.

“This incident today illustrates that the actions of traffickers and associated crime have reached new dimensions. I am glad that the deployed soldiers were unharmed in the exchange of fire," Austrian Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner said.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Updated : 2022-01-18 00:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 10 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Taiwan reports 17 local COVID cases, highest daily number in 5 months
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
Big City mall in Taiwan's Hsinchu suddenly closed over COVID case
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
1,500 Taiwan Compal Electronics workers tested after 2 catch COVID at Tasty
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at Grand Hyatt Taipei, no casualties reported
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection
18 schools in Taiwan's Taoyuan close as Tasty cluster infection grows to 23
18 schools in Taiwan's Taoyuan close as Tasty cluster infection grows to 23
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
Up to 30% of all bookings canceled in Taiwan as Omicron fears grip population
"