Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/01/17 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 17, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;11;77%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Windy this morning;28;21;Plenty of sunshine;28;20;N;21;61%;32%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;8;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;10;3;S;19;63%;97%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;SSE;9;72%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;10;3;Low clouds and fog;8;3;SW;10;94%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-7;-10;Cloudy, snow showers;-6;-7;NNE;12;73%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Areas of low clouds;8;0;Colder;3;0;NNW;9;83%;84%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;-7;-10;Low clouds breaking;-7;-16;S;11;51%;18%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;41;27;Very hot;41;27;NNE;20;27%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;6;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;NNE;17;56%;80%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;SW;19;59%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cooler with clearing;11;0;Hazy sunshine;12;-1;W;12;45%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray shower;32;22;SE;10;68%;57%;8

Bangalore, India;Mainly cloudy;27;17;Partly sunny;28;16;E;10;53%;6%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;23;Some sun;33;23;ESE;10;49%;5%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;2;Mostly sunny;12;3;NE;13;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;4;-8;Partly sunny;3;-7;E;8;34%;25%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;7;0;Mostly sunny;6;-3;W;14;49%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Very windy;7;-2;Areas of low clouds;4;1;WSW;8;91%;56%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;20;8;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SE;10;63%;68%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;18;A t-storm around;29;18;NE;12;55%;81%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;6;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;5;-4;NW;21;64%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;7;4;Low clouds and fog;7;0;ESE;7;87%;43%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Mostly sunny;5;-6;WNW;9;33%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Breezy;7;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-8;NW;15;52%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;25;21;A shower;24;21;E;18;79%;86%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast;29;19;A t-storm or two;27;18;NNW;8;56%;86%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-4;Sunny, but chilly;5;-4;NW;11;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;15;8;Mostly sunny;17;10;SW;10;40%;26%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;28;17;Not as warm;22;16;S;23;80%;26%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;5;54%;27%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or two;26;23;Humid, a p.m. shower;30;23;NE;14;78%;57%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;WSW;19;74%;14%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NE;16;64%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;4;0;Mostly cloudy, mist;5;2;W;9;86%;41%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny;28;22;N;13;60%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and milder;17;6;Hazy sun and breezy;22;12;SSW;24;47%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;26;Brief p.m. showers;34;25;NNE;21;66%;95%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and cool;16;7;Hazy sunshine;17;8;WNW;8;82%;1%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;16;1;Mostly cloudy;13;-3;E;11;32%;10%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;13;Hazy sun;26;13;WNW;9;64%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm or two;28;24;SSW;10;84%;96%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Fog to sun;8;1;Mostly cloudy;10;7;SW;15;88%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;10;7;Inc. clouds;15;8;NNW;11;39%;98%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Windy this morning;16;13;Partly sunny;15;12;E;28;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;15;13;Milder with clearing;19;13;NE;10;71%;19%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;25;17;A stray thunderstorm;23;15;E;8;80%;85%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;22;19;Sunshine, pleasant;23;15;E;13;46%;4%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;0;-8;Clouds and sun;-1;-2;WSW;16;77%;57%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;32;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;9;50%;4%;4

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;ENE;8;64%;30%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;27;19;NNE;6;67%;18%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;26;18;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;E;7;58%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;14;7;Hazy sunshine;19;9;N;13;64%;70%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;8;4;A shower in the a.m.;6;-1;N;15;63%;91%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;W;15;81%;98%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;N;16;52%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;22;16;A stray t-shower;22;15;NW;10;70%;59%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and colder;3;2;Milder;9;3;SSW;8;41%;70%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunny and delightful;26;14;NNE;9;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;19;6;Hazy sunshine;18;6;ESE;7;61%;11%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;26;12;Breezy in the a.m.;25;12;N;23;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of snow;3;-3;A snow shower;-1;-5;NNW;30;55%;66%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NNE;9;61%;89%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;27;22;A t-storm around;31;22;SW;7;65%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;23;13;Hazy sunshine;24;13;NW;8;61%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;25;A stray t-shower;32;24;ESE;6;70%;87%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;13;4;Rain at times;13;4;E;13;73%;96%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;32;24;A couple of showers;31;24;SSW;8;73%;84%;4

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;25;21;Mainly cloudy;25;21;SSE;9;75%;33%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;4;NE;10;80%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;9;1;Low clouds and fog;7;3;S;6;87%;14%;0

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;19;13;Periods of sun;18;11;S;8;81%;33%;2

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Sunshine and nice;28;22;S;10;63%;8%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;11;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-4;NNE;4;62%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;32;28;High clouds;32;27;NE;27;65%;33%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;SE;7;82%;96%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;21;Sun and clouds;31;23;ENE;10;59%;12%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;26;16;Cooler;21;14;SSE;23;54%;27%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;19;5;A shower in the p.m.;20;6;WNW;8;44%;57%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Plenty of sun;19;16;ENE;14;51%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;1;-5;An a.m. snow shower;-4;-8;NW;23;55%;69%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Breezy;32;24;ENE;24;58%;4%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;24;21;Breezy with a shower;22;20;E;24;89%;97%;6

Montreal, Canada;Heavy snow;-4;-14;Mostly sunny, colder;-14;-23;WNW;15;58%;53%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow;-1;-4;A bit of snow;-3;-12;NNW;21;90%;93%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;31;22;Plenty of sun;31;22;N;10;58%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;15;N;10;73%;94%;5

New York, United States;P.M. snow showers;7;-2;Windy and colder;1;-3;W;30;44%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;12;3;Showers around;15;4;W;12;68%;96%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;-3;-12;Low clouds;-9;-15;SSW;16;92%;14%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;9;4;A morning shower;7;-1;NNW;19;48%;56%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;2;-7;Partly sunny;-2;-2;W;4;87%;16%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy snow, breezy;-5;-17;Very cold;-16;-24;ESE;20;64%;76%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A shower or two;30;26;WSW;10;75%;96%;6

Panama City, Panama;A brief shower;32;24;Breezy with a shower;31;23;NNW;21;67%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray shower;30;23;Nice with some sun;31;23;ENE;8;65%;64%;8

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;8;2;Low clouds and fog;8;1;NE;9;83%;13%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;Very hot;36;26;SE;16;30%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;24;Decreasing clouds;33;24;NNE;10;52%;15%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers;30;24;Showers around;31;24;NNE;18;76%;100%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;18;A couple of showers;31;18;ESE;11;58%;88%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;6;-1;Partly sunny;4;-2;SSW;9;58%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;-2;-23;Hazy sun and cold;-5;-15;ESE;5;59%;13%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;10;Rather cloudy;21;10;N;15;59%;44%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;6;Decreasing clouds;18;6;SE;4;75%;0%;1

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;26;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;14;65%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;6;2;A little a.m. rain;3;-2;WNW;22;71%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;Strong winds;2;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;1;-1;SW;19;67%;51%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNE;11;66%;9%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;More sun than clouds;23;14;Cloudy and cooler;15;9;NE;12;59%;40%;1

Rome, Italy;Turning sunny;13;-1;Mostly sunny;14;0;NNE;7;76%;2%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A flurry;1;-5;Mostly sunny, colder;-5;-8;SW;13;64%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;12;8;WSW;10;91%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;27;17;A passing shower;26;17;ENE;22;61%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;21;Partly sunny;29;23;SE;12;68%;28%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;N;10;68%;2%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;E;8;34%;14%;7

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds breaking;22;11;Mostly sunny;25;12;SW;11;33%;10%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;N;10;73%;75%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;17;2;Sunshine, pleasant;16;1;ENE;5;66%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;10;7;Areas of morning fog;9;6;S;9;92%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Snow showers;0;-9;Plenty of sun;-1;-9;WNW;6;27%;9%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and mild;11;6;Mostly sunny, mild;12;5;SE;11;59%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;N;20;64%;78%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming very windy;6;-2;Mostly sunny, breezy;2;-7;W;26;61%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;13;65%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;1;-3;Periods of sunshine;1;0;W;11;61%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;High clouds, humid;29;23;A thunderstorm;24;20;SSE;20;82%;96%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;P.M. rain, windy;18;16;A touch of rain;18;16;ENE;16;79%;96%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;1;-3;Clouds and sun;0;-1;WSW;16;59%;65%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;8;6;Not as cool;13;6;NNW;9;81%;71%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;2;-6;Sun and clouds;4;-4;NNW;11;51%;10%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;10;3;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-1;N;12;32%;73%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;13;4;Abundant sunshine;14;10;S;9;52%;71%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clearing and cooler;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;-3;ENE;11;43%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;9;3;Breezy in the p.m.;8;1;NNW;21;37%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow, breezy;-3;-9;Mostly cloudy;-4;-6;S;14;68%;94%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;15;10;A p.m. shower or two;15;10;WNW;13;73%;70%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;8;Some sun;15;6;W;13;72%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-10;-25;Mostly sunny;-8;-22;ESE;9;89%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;4;A shower or two;8;5;E;5;79%;92%;0

Vienna, Austria;Windy;6;0;Partly sunny;5;-4;WNW;14;58%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Sunshine and warm;30;16;E;9;40%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;2;-3;Mostly sunny;-2;-6;W;15;56%;50%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Windy;4;-2;Morning snow showers;2;-2;W;19;85%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;20;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;NNE;14;65%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;32;20;WNW;8;48%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;0;-14;Colder;-4;-12;NE;3;37%;74%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-01-17 21:36 GMT+08:00

