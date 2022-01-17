Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Current Growth 2022, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis

Fraud detection and prevention market report contain detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the fraud detection and prevention market by region.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market: By Solution (Fraud Detection, Authentication, Data Synthesis), Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), Application (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering, Electronic Payment), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises), Vertical, Region-Forecast Till 2027

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Application devices for extortion identification and counteractive action are being utilized to confirm a huge scope of information sources to recognize disparities and inconsistencies, particularly in exchange exercises. These instruments help to handle money-related misfortunes caused by fraudulent attacks. Expanded electronic exchanges are supporting the development of the market. Besides, mechanical progressions and stringent government guidelines to strengthen fraud prevention and detection systems inside associations are powering the interest for these arrangements. The furious challenge, quick innovative progressions, and changing structures are the key components liable to impact the development patterns of the market during the estimated time frame. The global fraud detection and prevention market are relied upon to observe a CAGR of 25.24% during the gauge time frame (2018-2027) and outperform a valuation of USD 139 billion.

Market segmentation

The global fraud detection and prevention market is bifurcated on the basis of its service, solution, organization size, application, vertical and regional demand. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Managed Service and Professional Service. Based on its Solution, the market is divided into Authentication, Fraud Detection, and Data Synthesis. On the basis of its Application, the market is bifurcated into Money Laundering, Insurance Claims, and Electronic Payment. Based on its Organization Size, the market is sectioned into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Based on its Vertical, the market is sectioned into Retail, BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Real Estate, Travel & Transportation and Media & Entertainment, Energy & Power, Manufacturing.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global fraud detection and prevention market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

CardinalCommerce Corporation (Visa Inc. Class A), Distil Networks, Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, iovation Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global fraud detection and prevention market.

