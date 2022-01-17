Video Streaming Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy and Forecast Report till 2030

Video Streaming market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the video streaming market by region.

The global video streaming market is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

Introduction

Video streaming technology has rapidly emerged in the field of information and technology. This technology helps organizations modernize their daily operations such as scheduling meetings, live table conferences, and interacting internally with customers. One of the factors contributing to market growth is the rising demand for live and on-demand video content among consumers. Growing adoption of smartphones to watch movies, TV shows, and live sporting and other events is another factor promoting the market growth.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

The market is quite competitive with key players as well as emerging video streaming service providers trying to offer quality content to the end-users with flexible payment models. This offers consumers with several options to choose from the available content libraries. Provision of secured video streaming services with encrypted live and on-demand video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Market giants such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe are continually developing world-class streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers. The video streaming industry is expected to attain a rapid growth with advancements in digital technologies and the emergence of 5G network connectivity services. Furthermore, partnerships and agreements among the telecom network providers and video streaming providers are expected to increase in the coming years to offer an uninterrupted streaming experience to the consumers.

Ask for a Discount –https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

Based on the type of video streaming, the market has been segmented into live video streaming and on-demand video streaming. The videos are delivered to the streaming platform via adaptive streaming or progressive download technique. In adaptive streaming technology, multiple live or on-demand streams are encoded and switched adaptively based on the changing network conditions, i.e., when the network connection is good, the viewer gets a high-quality, high-data-rate stream, whereas, if the connection is weak, the server will send a lower-data-rate video file to ensure continuous connection. On-demand video streaming provides secured content, adaptive playback options, and additional flexibility to the users to stream on any device. It can also be used to publish a live event for video-on-demand playback. Video-on -demand is suitable in situations where live broadcasting is not mandatory, and the content can withstand delays in delivery. However, video-on-demand lacks real-time experience due to which it is not possible to conduct live chats, Q&A sections, surveys, or polls.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

Live video streaming refers to the real-time broadcasting of video files over the Internet which enables the user to view the content on personal computers, smart televisions, smartphones, laptops, and tablets as soon as the video is played. Even if a video is streamed live in real-time, it is subjected to encoding, transmission, and decoding delays. Software media players such as Apple QuickTime, Adobe Flash Player, and Microsoft Windows Media Player decode the streamed content and present it in a window for viewers. Content such as sporting events or matches, gaming sessions, videos by individuals, news, concerts, and talk shows can be streamed live. Social media platforms are the major sources of live video content.

In March 2019, Adobe Inc. partnered with Roku channel, one of the largest ad-supported streaming platforms. With this partnership, Adobe’s customers can effectively run advertising campaigns on leading TV streaming platforms.

The global video streaming market was valued at USD 39.610 billion in the year 2018, and is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by the end of the forecast period growing at ~20.8% CAGR.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

Key Players

The key players of video streaming market include Netflix, Inc., Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, IBM Corporation, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), and Akamai Technologies Inc.

Global Video Streaming Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

? To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments included in global video streaming market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

? Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies, and countries were identified

? Regional and country-specific demand and forecast for video streaming market were studied

? Key segments covered in the report are type, deployment, platform, component, and model.

? Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized and the same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

? For all the regions, forecast demand for all applications was identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size

? Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

Target Audience

? OEMs

? Entertainment and media companies

? Gaming companies

? Smartphone manufacturers

? System integrators

? Technology investors

? Market research firms

? Telecommunication service providers

? Research Institutes

? Suppliers and Distributors

Key Findings

? The global video streaming market is expected to reach USD 102.0971 billion by 2023.

? By type, the on-demand video streaming segment accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow with approximately ~19.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

? By deployment, cloud sub-segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 21.7% CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

? By platform, the smartphones segment accounted for the largest market value in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

? By component, the software solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

? By model, the subscription video-on-demand segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

? Geographically, North America has been projected to have the largest market share in the global video streaming market followed by Europe, while the Asia-Pacific region has been projected to show positive growth in the video streaming market.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

Regional and Country Analysis of Video streaming Market Estimation and Forecast

The global video streaming market is expected to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period, 2018-2023. North America accounts for the largest market share in the global video streaming market. North America has witnessed significant adoption of video streaming in recent years. The presence of key market players such as Netflix Inc., Amazon Web Services, Apple Inc., Hulu, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation in the US has driven the growth of the video streaming market in the region. Video streaming has seen high adoption in the media & entertainment and education industries in the US, Canada, and Mexico that has promoted the market growth.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the global video streaming market. Adoption of smartphones has overhauled the media & entertainment industry in European countries, driving the market for live and on-demand video streaming in this region. The European countries experience a strong online streaming presence owing to a range of video streaming apps increasing the average time spent by individuals to stream live or on-demand content. Among the European countries, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have witnessed rapid growth in OTT subscriptions for streaming videos related to news, sports, fitness, lifestyle, films, and music. Asia-Pacific region accounts for the third-largest market share in the global video streaming market owing to wide-scale adoption of streaming services in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, among others. There is growth in the number of live streaming and well as on-demand streaming consumers in this region. Moreover, key market players present in the video streaming market are investing in this region to expand their subscription-based consumers.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

The reports also cover country-level analysis:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

o France

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o India

? Rest of the World

o The Middle East & Africa

o South America

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100013

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/