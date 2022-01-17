Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis, Growth Factors, Product Types, Applications, Latest Trends, Forecast to 2030

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the virtual desktop infrastructure market by region.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 25,496.3 million by 2025.

Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that hosts desktop operating system on a centralized server virtually and is managed through a data center. VDI technology is also referred to as server-based computing. This technology enables the user to operate the desktop and interact with the operating system from anywhere.

There are various key players in the market offering VDI such as Microsoft Corporation, VMware Inc., and others. While operating VDI, two approaches can be followed by the user: persistent and nonpersistent. The persistent VDI approach offers the user with desktop images, that can be customized and saved for further utilization-similar to a physical desktop. Whereas, nonpersistent VDI offers a standard desktop environment that goes back to its initial stage whenever the user logs out the system.

The growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) across industries allows workers to use their personal devices that do not belong to the company but are under the rules and supervision of the company’s IT department.

The use of BYOD policy has some notable challenges for organizations such as ensuring proper access of application suites and vulnerability to security breaches. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) helps in solving such problems: it provides access to BYOD users connecting to VDI desktops with a suite of applications that are installed on a virtual desktop computer. Also, issues regarding the security of the devices are managed properly as the IT department ensures that the virtual machine is locked down and protected with the latest security software. Several companies are adopting virtualization as a solution to solve the challenges faced in the process of workplace transformation: this saves time and effort in the process of upgrading to new platforms or versions of applications.

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 25,496.3 million by 2025, registering a 16.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market are Citrix Systems Inc. (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Red Hat, Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Microsoft Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), NComputing Co. Ltd (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Evolve IP, LLC (US), Ericom Software Inc. (US), and Parallels Inc.(US).

Key Findings

? By type, the cloud-based VDI segment accounted for the largest market value in 2018 and is expected to register the higher CAGR of 17.91% during the forecast period.

? By application, the BFSI segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest market share of 18.42% in 2018

? Geographically, North America region held the largest market share of 34.53% in 2018, and is likely to be the fastest-growing regional market in the virtual desktop infrastructure market.

Segmentation

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been sub-segmented into Cloud VDI and on-premises VDI. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global virtual desktop infrastructure market has been segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America dominated the global virtual desktop infrastructure market in 2018. Also, the US is the leading country and is projected to gain the largest market share in the market. The market growth is attributed to the presence of industry giants such as HP Development Company, LP, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.: furthermore, the US being the early adopters of the technology also fuels the market growth. It is also expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, which is attributed to the high demand for VDI from this region as cloud technologies are being implemented across industry verticals such as BFSI and healthcare

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

