Online Travel Market Size 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Share Estimation and 2030 Regional Segmentation

Online Travel market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Online Travel market by region.

The global online travel market is expected to grow at USD 1,134.55 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.16% during the forecast period.

Online Travel Market Report: By Platform Type (Mobile/Tablets Based, Desktop Based) Mode of Booking (Online Travel Agencies, Direct Travel Facilitators) Service Type (Transportation, Accommodation, Vacation Packages), Region – Global Forecast till 2023

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

The online travel industry has experienced a few changes in the course of the most recent decade, attributable to innovation propels. Utilization of innovation in the movement business has made some amazing progress since the global distribution system (GDS) because of the utilization of portable applications and the rising entrance of the Internet. This has helped in changing the procedure of travel booking, making it simple and quick. With this, the procedure for travel booking has encountered a huge move from physical to web appointments, and now versatile stages. Internet-based life stages have risen as a noteworthy influencer and a powerful advertising stage for online visit organizations. Along these lines, web-based life stages help online travel organizations to advertise their administrations and carry straightforwardness and simplicity to the whole procedure. The global online travel market is expected to grow at USD 1,134.55 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 13.16% during the forecast period.

Market segmentation

The online travel industry is segmented on the basis of its booking mode, platform type, service type, and regional demand. Based on its platform type, the market is divided into the desktop-based platform and mobile/tablets based. On the basis of its mode of booking, the market is bifurcated into direct travel facilitators and online travel agencies. Based on its service type, the market is divided into accommodation, transportation, and vacation packages, and regional demand.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global online travel industry is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt. Ltd (India), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Airbnb Inc. (US) and eDreams ODIGEO SA (Luxembourg), Expedia Inc. (US), Booking Holdings Inc. (US), TripAdvisor Inc. (US), Ctrip.com International Ltd (China), Ryanair DAC (Ireland), Thomas Cook Group PLC (UK), among others are some of the major players in the global online travel industry.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

