Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Regional Outlook till 2030

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the virtualized Evolved Packet Core market by region.

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is expected to reach a valuation of 11,500 Mn and more in the year 2023.

Global virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market (vEPC) Market Research Report -By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-premise, On Cloud), Use Cases (BWA, LTE & VoLTE, IoT & M2M), and By End-User (Telecom operator & Enterprise) Forecast till 2023

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) is one of the most advanced mobile-core network systems that is picking up footing in the telecommunication division. The persistently growing client base isn’t really having a tremendous effect on the incomes for the part. In this manner, telecom organizations are searching for procedures that not just enable them to support coverage and capacity yet additionally diminish the general cost on activities. System administrators are progressively sending vEPC to advance their administration quality at a negligible expense. Progression in innovations, for example, 5G, IoT, and M2M, is likewise driving the adoption of vEPC. As these innovations keep on developing, they will make more noteworthy opportunities for advanced mobile-core network systems. The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is expected to reach a valuation of 11,500 Mn and more in the year 2023.

Market segmentation

The Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market has been segmented on the basis of its component, deployment, use cases, end-user, and regional demand. Based on its component, the market is classified into services and solutions. On the basis of its deployment, the market is bifurcated as on cloud and on premise. On the basis of its use cases, the market is categorized into Broadband Wireless Access (BWA), IoT & M2M, LTE & VoLTE, MNO & MVNO. On the basis of its end-user, the market is bifurcated as enterprises and telecom operator.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Ericsson AB (Sweden), SAMSUNG (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Mitel Networks Corporation (US), Affirmed Networks (US), Athonet S.R.L.(Italy), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco System Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), among others are some of the major players in the Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

