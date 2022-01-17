Data Center Construction Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies and Forecast to 2030

Data Center Construction market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Data Center Construction market by region.

The global data center construction market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 9.04% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Data Center Construction Market Research Report, by Design Type (Electrical Construction, Mechanical Construction), Tier Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, Tier 4), Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Oil & Energy, Public Sector) – Global Forecast till 2023

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

A data center is a vast system of networked servers for the purpose of collection, distribution, and remote data storage by the companies. The advancement of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud technology has generated a huge amount of data that can dictate the transforming design of data centers. The demand and interest in the energy-efficient data centers are probably going to open up development opportunities for the market in the prospective years. This, therefore, is relied upon to drive the buy of low-heat radiating structure materials. Selection of greener strategies, for example, reuse of waste and evaporative cooling are probably going to help this pattern. However, high initial investments and expenses can go about as a market impediment. The global data center construction market is projected to expand at a growth rate of 9.04% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

The global data center construction market is segmented on the basis of its design type, tier type, verticals, and regional demand. Based on its design type, the market includes electrical and mechanical construction. On the basis of its tier type, the market is bifurcated into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. Based on its industry verticals, the data center construction market is divided into insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, oil & energy, financial services, banking, and public sector.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global data center construction market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Structure Tone (U.S.), Jones Engineering Group (Ireland), AECOM (U.S.), HDR Architecture (U.S.), and Corgan Associates Inc. (U.S.), Holder Construction Group (U.S.), Turner Construction Company (U.S.), Arup Group (U.K.), among others are some of the major players in the global data center construction market.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

