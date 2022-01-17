IoT Gateways Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2023

IoT Gateways market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT Gateways market by region.

The market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 16.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Global IoT Gateways Market Information: by Type (Lightly Rugged), Component (MCU, FPGA), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), Application (Wearable Devices, Healthcare), Node (Smartwatch, Actuator), and Region – Global Forecast Till 2023

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today's society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market analysis

Internet of things (IoT) is a connected network which spreads the exchange of information quickly inside local area networks (LANs) and wide area networks (WANs). Scaling down of processors combined with its impact on generation cost and vitality productivity have prepared for equipment and programming makers. The ascent saw in the number of connected devices and advances in systems administration topologies are factors liable to foreshadow market development over the figure time frame. The looming requirement for huge information investigation and endpoints to help a mind-boggling system engineering in medicinal services and other industry verticals are probably going to initiate the interest for IoT doors in the pending years. The expanding utilization of remote sensors in mechanical and business applications is anticipated to look good for the IoT passages showcase. The market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 16.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Market segmentation

Based on its types, the Global IoT Gateways Market is classified into rugged, lightly rugged, compact, and ultra-compact. On the basis of its components, the market includes microcontroller units (MCU), sensor, field programmable gate array (FPGA), memory card, and others. Based on its connectivity, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, cellular, Ethernet, and others. Based on its nodes, the market is bifurcated into smart TV, smartwatch, actuator, RADAR, thermostat, camera, and others. Major applications include building automation, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, industrial, wearable devices, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global IoT Gateways Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Eurotech SPA (Italy), Cisco Systems, Inc., (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprises Company (U.S.), among others are some of the major players in the Global IoT Gateways Market.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

