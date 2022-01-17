SCADA Market Size 2022, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends and Forecast 2030

SCADA market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the SCADA market by region.

The global SCADA market is expected to reach approximately USD 21.57 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period.

Introduction

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is an automated control system with software and hardware components used for controlling, analyzing, and monitoring industrial processes. SCADA systems communicate with real-time controllers which are running the actual process such as programmable logic controllers (PLC) and remote terminal units (RTU). SCADA systems gather process information and present the same using the graphical user interface to operators running the process. The SCADA systems enable the viewing of processes in real-time; the operators can even react to an alarm, control the process, and change the settings of the process.

The market has been divided into various segments based on component, deployment, and end user.

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware and solutions & services. The hardware segment is further divided into programmable logic controller (PLC), remote terminal unit, communication systems, human-machine interface (HMI), industrial control systems (ICS), and others. The solutions & services segment is further classified into network system protection, remote maintenance, building management system, data management software, and others. Amongst the hardware and solutions & services, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing adoption of industry 4.0 which demands a higher number of connected devices for capturing data and increasing application areas of hardware components in the various industrial applications. However, the solutions & services segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.37% during the forecast period, due to the need for industrial process management and obtaining operational insights by processing huge data volumes.

By deployment, the market has been classified into on-cloud and on-premise deployment. The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market as the on-premise SCADA systems have been the most common deployment mode of SCADA for several years. However, the on-cloud segment is expected to grow with the faster CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period, owing to cost-efficient features offered by the cloud such as flexibility, scalability, easy resource sharing, and accessibility to the data or information from remote locations.

By end user, the market has been classified into oil & gas, water & waste management, food & beverage, energy & power, manufacturing, telecommunication, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others. The oil & gas segment is expected to dominate the market. The oil and gas industry is focused on increasing productivity through integrated operations and IT-based automation which is primarily driving the growth of SCADA systems in the oil and gas Industry. However, the water & waste management segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period as the SCADA systems help in monitoring pump station status, transportation and distribution of water from lakes and reservoirs to the cities and minimizing the wastage of water which is helping the market growth.

Key Players

The key players of SCADA market include Schneider Electric SE (France), Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd (Israel), Rockwell Automation (US), Emerson Electric Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell Automation (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), General Electric (US) and Radiflow (US).

Global SCADA Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global SCADA market

> To provide insights into the factors affecting market growth

> To analyze the SCADA market based on Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries?North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of component, deployment, end-user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the SCADA market

Target Audience

> Automation Consultants

> Automation Systems Integrators

> Technology Providers

> SCADA Component Vendors

> SCADA Software Vendors

> Research organizations

> Original equipment manufacturers

> Technical universities

> Technology investors

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

> Cloud Solutions Providers

Key Findings

> The global SCADA market is expected to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2023.

> By component, the hardware segment dominated the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 9,165.7 million in 2017. Whereas, the solution & services segment is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering an 11.37% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By deployment, the on-premise segment dominated the market, generating a higher revenue of USD 8,991.7 million in 2017. Whereas, the on-cloud segment is projected to be the leading market in the future, registering 11.45% CAGR during the forecast period.

> By end user, the oil & gas segment led the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 2,666.7 million in 2017. Whereas, the water & waste

management segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.90% in the forecast period.

> Geographically, Asia-Pacific has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global SCADA market, followed by North America.

Regional and Country Analysis of SCADA Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is dominating the global SCADA market. It is also the fastest growing market, accounting for an 11.48% CAGR. A significant contribution is witnessed from China, Japan, and India. Early adoption of SCADA systems for various industrial process and presence of major key players such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Omron Corporation are the factors driving the market growth in the region. North America is following Asia-Pacific in the SCADA market. Developments in wireless communication, increasing adoption of IoT technology, and high demand for cloud computing for various industrial processes in the US, Canada, and Mexico are driving the market growth in the region.

The report on the SCADA also covers the following country-level analysis:

> North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Taiwan

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

