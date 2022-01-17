Mobile Value-added Services Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2030

Mobile Value-added Services market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mobile Value-added Services market by region.

The Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 1,047.6. Million.

Global Mobile Value-added Services Market Research Report: by Solution (SMS, MMS, Others), by Product (Mobile Music and Games, Mobile Wallet, Mobile Commerce, Mobile Advertising, Email & IM, Others), by Vertical (Banking & Finance, IT & Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Others), and Region – Forecast to 2023

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Market analysis

Mobile value-added services (VAS) is a group of services intended to improve engagement of the users and upgrade the brand estimation of the mobile service provider. Various overhauls of cell phones because of smaller and more grounded processors have cleared a path for further capacity alternatives for VAS. The capability of advertising on these stages attributable to the movement of purchasers to net-based applications from local messaging applications gives greater scope to the market to extend. Further, the users are offered with personalized experience as per their preferences which is positively affecting the market growth. However, absence of better telecommunication infrastructure can hamper the market development. The Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 1,047.6. Million.

Market segmentation

Based on its solution, the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is segmented into Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Short Message Service (SMS), Others. On the basis of its products, the market is classified into Mobile Wallet, Mobile Music and Games, Email and IM, Mobile Advertising, Mobile Commerce, Others. Based on its verticals, the market is classified as IT & Telecommunications, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Government, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore), OnMobile Global Limited (India), Mahindra ComViva (India), and Kongzhong Corporation (China), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), One97 Communications Limited (India), among others are some of the major players in the Global Mobile Value-added Services Market.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

