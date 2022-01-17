Pipeline Monitoring System Market 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Pipeline monitoring system market to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2027. Global pipeline monitoring system market is valued approximately at USD 12.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Pipeline monitoring system is used to evaluate bacteriological and corrosion control programs, offer online analysis of chemical treatment program, collect samples without hazardous waste generation, to collect data for pipeline risk evaluation and integrity monitoring as well as satisfies regulatory monitoring requirements. These monitoring systems can be installed on existing or new lines both offshore and onshore. The global pipeline monitoring system market is being driven by increase in the number of oil & gas leakage incidences/ accidents and increasing maintenance and government regulations for pipeline safety and monitoring.

Furthermore, augmented demand of pipeline monitoring due to increase in pipeline infrastructure will provide new opportunities for the global pipeline monitoring system industry. Also, market players across the globe are undertaking a range of strategic initiatives in order to strengthen their presence in the market which offers growth prospects for the market. For instance, in 2021, TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) and TC Energy Corporation (TC Energy) completed the merger pursuant (to plan and agreement of merger) dated December 14, 2020. With this merger, TC Energy aims to acquire all publicly held common units of TC PipeLines and become wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of TC Energy.

Also, in 2019, PERMA-PIPE International Holdings establishes new subsidiary, Perma-Pipe Egypt and announced plans to establish a new production facility in Beni Suef. This expansion was undertaken with the intent to meet the increasing demand for the containment piping and leak detection systems of the company in Egypt. Such factors are expected to supplement the market growth. However, lack of apprehensions about monitoring system implementation by operators may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global pipeline monitoring system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global pipeline monitoring system market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as product innovation, increasing oil & gas exploration and production activities, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Orbcomm Inc.

Transcanada Pipelines Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

PSI Software AG

Siemens AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

BAE Systems

Pure Technologies

C-FER Technologies

Perma-Pipe

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pipe Type:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Others

By Solution:

Leak Detection

Pipeline Break Detection

Operating Condition

Others

By Technology:

Ultrasonic

PIGs

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Fiber Optic Technology

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Crude & Refined Petroleum

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Pipeline Monitoring System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

