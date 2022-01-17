Vaccine Market Production Capacity Estimates, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Top Leading Players, Progression Status and Forecast to 2026

Report Ocean presents a new report on Vaccine Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Vaccine Market – Market Outlook & Trends

The Vaccine Market was estimated to be USD 42.7 billion in 2019, and it might reach USD 89.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.2%, over the projection period. The high occurrence rate of infectious diseases and other chronic conditions in the country, the growing aging population base, and many initiatives taken by the governments to expand vaccines’ provision in the nations will positively influence business development.

Moreover, the growth of new and improved immunizations for several diseases is a significant factor in predicting growth. The occurrence of several pipeline drugs might lead to the development of the Vaccine Market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Vaccine Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Vaccine Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Vaccine Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Vaccine Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The surge in the occurrence of infectious diseases in France, including measles, has stimulated the demand for vaccines in the country after high CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, many labors assumed by the French health bodies to make mindfulness about vaccines through social media platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, have motivated the acceptance of vaccines in France.

Global Vaccine Market – Overview

Vaccines, also known as immunizations, vaccinate a debilitating form of illness into a person, so the body starts creating antibodies or protection. Simple vaccination has eliminated several conditions, like polio and smallpox, responsible for high death rates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration newly permitted the first vaccine for dengue disease, the foremost cause of illness among people living in the tropics and subtropics. Vaccines can also be used as a therapeutic after contamination occurs. This kind of action has lately developed prevalent in immune-oncology for cancer, making up 15 percent of immunotherapies in 2014. The vaccine market lasts to show development, although the anti-vaccine movement. This drive has created an atmosphere of suspicion around vaccines in the U.S., despite growing indications of vaccines’ safety and efficacy. The World Health Organization has named vaccine hesitancy as one of the top ten threats fronting public health this year.

Growth Drivers

Increase in the incidence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases

An escalation in communicable diseases universal, including Ebola, influenza, swine flu, hepatitis, tuberculosis, diphtheria, and meningococcal and pneumococcal diseases. These are one of the chief drivers of market growth. Treatments are practically administered to people of different age groups, strengthening their resistant system during a lifetime. Treatments offer protection against dissimilar types of infectious diseases—besides, emerging vaccines (Zika vaccines, dengue vaccines, cancer vaccines, and others), making of technologically advanced vaccines, advancements in vaccine delivery devices, and the increase in immunization programs, besides market growth.

Healthy Supply backed up by Robust R&D to drive the Vaccines Market

One of the vital and noteworthy drivers for market growth is the growing source of vaccines crosswise the sphere to meet the unmet needs and abide by the immunization policies to eradicate widespread diseases. Pharmaceutical companies, government foundations, international organizations, and hospitals are strongly absorbed in providing cost-effective and regular vaccination to people universal. A government investigation in all the countries has become active in safeguarding that suggested Vaccines at a minimum cost or no cost vaccinate every individual.

Global Vaccine Market: Segmentation

The pediatric patient’s section accounted for the larger share of the vaccines market, by patient type. Based on patient type, the vaccine market falls into pediatric and adult patients. The pediatric patient’s section accounted for the central part of the global vaccines market in 2018. This situation can be accredited to the growing government initiatives for immunization and the rising occurrence of illnesses.

By technology, the conjugate vaccines section accounted for the leading market share in 2018. The vaccines market falls into conjugate vaccines, inactivated, and subunit vaccines live lessened vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and toxoid vaccines based on technology. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the leading share of the vaccines market. This section’s large percentage goes to increasing government support and rising company investments in conjugate vaccine growth.

The Intramuscular & subcutaneous administration section is expected to see the uppermost development during the prediction period. Based on the route of administration, the vaccine market falls into intramuscular and subcutaneous administration, oral administration, and other ways of administration. The subcutaneous administration and intramuscular segment accounted for the central portion of the global vaccines market in 2018 and is probable to list the highest CAGR during the estimated period.

Geographically, The Global Vaccine Market falls into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is predictable to bystander the firmest development over the prediction period, credited by the rising target people base with high-unmet clinical needs. Also, the growing disposable income level and the increasing mindfulness regarding the merits of vaccination in the Asia Pacific region’s emerging economies are further predictable to foster market development.

Global Vaccine Market: Regional Insights

North America accounted for a significant portion of the vaccine market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global vaccines market is credited to the high occurrence of infectious diseases and growing savings by government and non-government organizations for vaccine development. On the other hand, Asia’s market is predicted to register the highest growth during the prediction period. Factors such as the growing healthcare spending and disposable income, government initiatives, and the occurrence of a large patient people are inducing the growth of the vaccine market in Asia.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (the U.S.), and Sanofi Pasteur SA (France) CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Serum Institute of India (India), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Bavarian Nordic (Denmark), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan), and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (Japan), and others.

Recent Developments

Ø In July 2019, the International Finance Facility for Immunization (IFFIm) issued NOK600 million vaccine bonds to assist in financing the research and development of new vaccines by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI)

Ø In June 2019, Bharat Biotech collaborated with a research firm, namely, Hilleman Labs, to advance the cholera vaccine’s phase three development. The strategy aimed at filling the supply gap created due to the elevated incidence of the disease, especially in South Asian countries and the Sub-Sahara region. Nearly 21,000 to 143,000 people die due to cholera annually, leading to escalated demand, hence fueling the cholera vaccine industry’s growth.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Ø Live

Ø Toxoid

Ø Recombinant

By Disease

Ø Pneumococcal

Ø Influenza

Ø DTP

Ø Rotavirus

Ø TT

Ø Polio

Ø MMR

Ø Varicella

Ø Dengue

Ø TB,

Ø Shingles

Ø Rabies

By Route

Ø IM

Ø SC

Ø ID

Ø Oral

By Patient

Ø Pediatric

Ø Adult

By Region

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø South America

Ø Middle East & Africa

