Collagen Peptide Market Report: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

The Collagen Peptide market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 4,778.40 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 3.89%

Global Collagen Peptide Market has gained the momentum in recent years with a CAGR of 3.89%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2020-2026, and expected to reach at USD 4,778.40 Million by 2026 from USD 3,677.63 Million in 2019. Increasing growth of the global food processing industry and growth in instances of general lifestyle diseases has caused a paradigm shift in consumers who now favor nutraceutical and functional foods, as these food categories are helpful in preventing age-related diseases. Collagen use in wound healing is also one of the main market developments due to the increasing obese and geriatric population worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Collagen Peptide market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Collagen Peptide market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Collagen Peptide market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Collagen Peptide market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The regional collagen peptide industry is expected to receive continued investments from manufacturers and product launches in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. It is attributed to a strong market awareness of the various benefits of these products, as well as the increasingly growing beauty and nutritional goods industries in American countries such as the United States and Canada. Therefore, due to the high use of personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical products, these countries have a significant share in the collagen peptide industry. At the other hand, certain countries are projected to have substantial growth potential due to growing disposable income and rapid industrialization.

Bovine Source segment contributing major share to drive the Collagen Peptide market

The Bovine segment is projected to develop at a faster pace during the forecast period amid global source segmentation. Followed by the Bovine group, collagen peptides from fish are considered to have the highest absorption rate, little fat and a high percentage of proteins. In addition, high bio-availability compared with animal-derived collagen peptides makes collagen peptide derived from fish more appropriate for medical purposes. The collagen peptide industry is in the process of development, with numerous users often adapting and discovering benefits that it provides to the consumers.

Use of collagen peptide as a utilitarian ingredients in food preparing anticipated to create market opportunity in upcoming years.

Developing well-being awareness among buyers due to awareness of various diseases, lack of diet, a desire for safe ageing among various components has resulted in increased interest from shopper in realistic and braced food and refreshment products. The increased awareness of the consumer about food has sparked interest in food products with specific functionalities that will take their needs into account and help navigate diverse wellness angles.

Collagen hydrolysate or collagen peptide has wide use in the culinary and food processing areas. It is used in various juices, shakes, smoothies, and frozen yogurts to help soothing nutrition, as the product appears to break down weak fluid without any issue that provides a lucrative incentive for players in the food and beverage industry to understand consumer trends.

Increasing healthcare applications to drive the growth of collagen market

Collagen peptide is widely used in wound healing, as well as for bone repair and a wide variety of dental, orthopedic, and surgical uses. In addition, collagen finds its use in cardiology, as the heart valves consist of collagen tissue. With ageing, there is a accumulation of calcium on the collagen, which contributes to valve hardening. The artificial collagen derived from animal sources may be subjected to this condition. However, growth in marketing of Novel Collagen-based Drug Delivery Systems, Rigorous Research and Development Activities in Regenerative Medicine and Wound Healing, and increased social awareness of the Personal Well-Being Drive Market.

Collagen sponges, shields, liposomes, microspheres, and nanoparticles incorporate some of the drug delivery products used in different disease areas. Liposomes and nanoparticles are the novel types of drug delivery systems based on collagen that contribute to sustained release. In addition, collagen is used widely in the encapsulation of active pharmaceutical ingredient ( API) and protects against disintegration in gastric acid juices.

North America catering largest market share and expected to witness significant growth in the market during the forecast period

North America experiences significant development in the collagen peptide market over the projected period. The regional collagen peptide industry is expected to receive continued investments from manufacturers and product launches in the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. It is attributed to a high degree of public awareness about the various benefits of these products and the increasingly growing beauty and nutritional products industry in American countries such as the United States and Canada. Therefore, due to the high use of personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical products, these countries have a significant share in the collagen peptide industry. At the other hand, certain countries are projected to have substantial growth potential due to growing disposable income and rapid industrialization. Collagen peptide manufacturers also participate in various strategic initiatives to develop their foothold in this sector.

Collagen Peptide: Competitive Landscape

Key players for Collagen Peptide Market includes:- Tessenderlo Group, Holista CollTech Limited, Darling Ingredients Inc., Nitta Gelatin Inc., Amicogen, Inc., Gelita AG, Advanced BioMatrix, Inc., Collagen Solutions Plc., LAPI GELATINE S.p.A., ITALGELATINE S.p.A., Nippi Inc. and other prominent players.

