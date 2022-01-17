IVF Services Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2025

Report Ocean presents a new report on IVF Services Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2025, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global IVF Services Market: Overview

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a form of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized and then inserted into the uterus in laboratory settings. IVF is one of the widely used treatments that help patients with infertility problems to procreate, single mothers, and the LGBT community. An increase in the infertility rates, a rise in the frequency of delayed pregnancies, an increase in the success rate of IVF, and an increase in expendable income worldwide drive IVF services market growth worldwide. The introduction of highly developed IVF techniques such as percutaneous epidydimal sperm aspiration, tri parent IVF, and genetic diagnosis help enhance the rate of IVF success. However, in some underdeveloped regions, the global growth of the IVF market is constrained by higher costs, complications associated with IVF treatment, low awareness, and social stigma about IVF.

Global IVF Services Market Forecast and Trends

The global market for IVF services anticipated to expand at an 8.9% CAGR till 2025. Due to driving factors such as lower conceiving speed, irregularity of ovulation, premature ovarian failure, uterine fibroids, blockage of the fallopian tube, endometriosis, lack of sperm production, etc. Lower miscarriage rates, more moderate increases in delayed births, higher success levels of IVF. Additionally, the growing trend of delaying pregnancy up to 30 to 40 years of age has also recently led to an increase in cases of infertility. For example, women over the age of 30 most often diagnosed with fertility problems, as per the Office on Women’s Health (OWH). Nonetheless, in some underdeveloped areas, factors such as complications with IVF treatment, high price, and low level of awareness for IVF hinder the market growth. Besides, an increase in fertility tourism, an increasing number of fertility clinics, and opportunities for growth in emerging markets would enable way for future business development.

Growth drivers

Rising trend of aging and infertility

Factors that contribute to childbearing delays include financial viability, increased career focus, and marriage delays. Infertility remains closely associated with age as women over the age of 35 have infertility levels of over 35%. Consequently, factors such as active lifestyle, lack of physical activity, work stress, noise, poor diet, alcohol consumption, and smoking contribute to higher infertility rates among men.

Increasing prevalence of obesity

Obesity commonly is a risk factor for ovulation infertility in women as obese women are three times more likely to suffer from infertility compared to women with a typical body mass index. Obesity also affects men’s fertility due to imbalances in hormone control linked to lower sperm production and various factors resulting in lower sexual function/desire. Low cost of IVF treatment and rising fertility tourism trends are driving the growth of the global market for IVF services.

Global IVF Services Market: Cycle Type

Segment of the cycle form is categorized as new (non-donor) IVF cycles, thawed (non-donor) IVF cycles, and IVF cycles of the donor egg. The fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) were the major contributor to revenue in 2018, and this trend anticipated to continue during the forecast period due to higher success rates, as fresh embryo transfers lead to better pregnancy and childbirth rates compared to those receiving frozen embryos. Following fresh IVF cycles, the Thawed IVF (non-donor) segment is the at the rapid rate throughout the forecast period as it can done in complex cases such as a patient with Ovarian Hyper Stimulation Syndrome (OHSS). However, the procedure reduced the ectopic pregnancy, provides a better implantation rate, a higher live birth rate, which drives the market for the treatment globally.

Global IVF Services Market: End-User

The demand for In vitro fertilization services classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes, based on the end-user. Followed by the end-user sector of the fertility center, the segment of clinical research institutes is expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period.

Global IVF Services Market: Regional insights

The demand for IVF Treatment in North America (U.S.) is expected to hold large revenue shares due to increased awareness of IVF procedures and increased government efforts to encourage people to use such services. Asia-Pacific region anticipated to have the largest growth rate during the forecast period, with the major contributors being China, Japan, and India. Asia-Pacific IVF services are growing as a result of low treatment costs compared to developed regions and technologically advanced availability. The Asia Pacific Reproduction Initiative (ASPIRE), a task force of clinicians and researchers involved in fertility and ART monitoring and management. Therefore, in the Asia-Pacific region, these organizations promote awareness of ART and infertility.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global IVF Services market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global IVF Services market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global IVF Services market based on the cycle type and end-user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global IVF Services Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Cycle Type

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

By End-User

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Clinical Research Institutes

Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Bangkok IVF center

Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

Fertility Associates

Genea Oxford Fertility

Klinika Bocian

Morpheus IVF

Manipal Fertility

Cloudnine IVF

Amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

AMP Center St Roch

Biofertility Center

Ambroise Pare Group

AVA Clinic Scanfert

Southern California Reproductive Center

Monash IVF

ManorIVF

Bloom Reproductive Institute

Fertility First

Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

Betamedics

Bourn Hall Fertility Center

Bloom Fertility Center

Business Questions Answer by the Report

How will the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region, and one will be the fastest-growing, and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority, and that’s why we offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With five additional company detail analysis

Additional country analysis

Detailed segment analysis

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

