Smart Glass Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics Till 2025

Smart Glass Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the smart glass market by region.

The global smart glass market is expected to grow at 17.8% CAGR, witnessing substantial growth during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2870.6 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 9083.7 million by 2025.

Market Analysis

Smart glasses are electronically controlled devices allow users to control the amount of light, glare, and heat passing through the glass, manually or automatically. Smart glasses can be controlled by various methods, such as automatic photo sensors, motion detectors, smartphone, knobs, or light switches to regulate the amount of light and heat passing through them. The light control offered by smart glasses can save significant amounts of energy on heating, cooling, and lighting. Growing demand for smart glass in transportation applications and use of smart glass in healthcare are factors expected to drive the smart glass market during the forecast period. However, high cost and security concern is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Further, high potential for solar energy solutions is expected to act as an opportunity for the global smart glass market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on technology, the market has been classified as electrochromic technology, PDLC, SPD, photochromic, and others. The SPD segment accounted for the larger market share in 2017, with a market value of USD 949.7 million during the forecast period. The electrochromic technology segment is the second largest segment; it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electrochromism is a technique where the color of a substance is controlled by applying voltage. Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) is a smart glass technology, which is a combination of polymers and liquid crystals. Suspended particle devices or SPD glasses enable users to instantly control the dimming properties of their windows. These smart glasses are controlled manually with dimmer switch, by remote control. Photochromic technology is used in the transitional lens. The photochromic glass becomes darker in sunlight and lightens in soft light.

Regional Analysis

The global smart glass market, by region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the Smart Glass Market during the forecast period due the capability to protect human skin by blocking the ultraviolet (UV) rays and also prevent the fabric and furniture near windows from fading.

Major Players

The key players of global smart glass market are Saint-Gobain Group (France), Ravenwindow (Ravenbrick LLC) (US), PPG Industries, Inc (US), LTI Smart Glass, Inc (US), Kinestral Technologies, Inc. (US), Gentex Corporation (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Pleotint Llc (US), E-Chromic Technologies, INC. (US), Chromogenics AB (Sweden), AGC Inc (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), and Innovative Glass Corporation (US), among others.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

