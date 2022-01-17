Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2025

Electrical & Electronics Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market report contain detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market by region.

The global electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market is expected to reach approximately USD 133.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2025.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Analysis:

The global electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market include increasing demand for household appliance testing, growing need for electrical equipment validation, and increasing globalization and growing brand protection. Testing, inspection, certification (TIC) involves providing services to the companies operating across various industrial verticals for improving the productivity, efficiency, manufacturing process to meet the globally recognized standards, regulations, and policies set by government to improve the quality of a product. The testing, inspection, and certification services can be applied to any product, service, or company. However, change in technologies and regulations is the challenges faced by the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market on a global scale.

Market Segmentation:

The market has been divided into various segments based on service type, product, offering and region. By service type, the market is segmented into testing, inspection, and certification. Testing segment is expected to hold a major share of the market. Various testing such as automotive testing, electrical component testing, chemicals testing, packaging testing, food testing, material testing, and textile and apparel testing, among others support organizations to surpass the quality, performance, regulatory compliance, safety, benchmarking, evaluation, validation, analysis and other requirements for products, components, raw materials, plants and facilities. The certification segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to increasing need for various certifications among organizations to enter various global markets and comply with the environment and social regulatory policies of these regions. By product, the market is broadly classified into electrical component, household appliances, security & access control, smart wiring system, HVAC systems, smart lighting system, e-toys, and others. The electrical component segment is expected to lead the market whereas, the smart lighting system segment is expected to show major growth owing to the increasing adoption of LEDs and other lighting systems.

The offering segment in the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market comprises of Electromagnetic Compatibility, Electrical Safety, Energy Efficiency Testing, Digital Services, Connectivity, Cybersecurity Services, and others. The electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) test provides evaluation and certification testing of electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic compatibility measurements of the crew, flight, and ground support equipment including communication, instrumentation, biomedical, guidance and navigation, computation, and robotics due to which it is expected to hold a major market share. Whereas, cybersecurity services is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Regional and Country Analysis of Electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification Market Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market due to the various quality standard certification followed across North America which include USTC, CEC, and NOM among others. The US is a prominent market due to the high focus on maintaining quality standards of the manufactured product is expected to influence the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, projecting a CAGR of 7.08% where major contribution is witnessed from countries such as China and Japan, due to the need of various product marking/certifications applicable in the region include CCC China, China RoHS, BSMI mark, Taiwan, Korean RoHS, eK mark (Korea), MIC mark (Korea), Hong Kong Electrical Products (Safety) Regulation, C-Tick and Electrical Product Safety Australia/New Zealand, VCCI mark, and Japan PSE mark.

Major Players

The major players of electrical & electronics testing, inspection, and certification market include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), DEKRA Certification GmbH (Germany), Intertek Group PLC (UK), ALS Limited (Australia), ASTM international (US), The British Standards Institution Group (London), SAI Global Limited (Australia), TuV SuD (Germany), Applus+ (Spain), UL LLC (US), NSF International (US), National Technical Systems, Inc. (US), TuV Rheinland AG (Germany), TuV NORD AG (Germany), CSA Group (Canada), Element Materials Technology (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Switzerland).

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

