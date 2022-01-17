Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) Market Size 2022 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Electrical Computer-Aided Design (ECAD) market by region.

The market was valued at USD 1,710.1 million in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 2,860.3 Million by the year-2024. the largest market value North America accounted for of USD 620.4 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Global Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) Market Research Report: by Component(Software and Services), by Industry Type(Discrete Industries and Process Industries), by Application(Industrial Machine Controls, Plant Design, Mining Equipment Control, Rail Signaling, Switchgear Design, Water Treatment and Distribution System Control and others), by Vertical(Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Railway, Power Generation and Energy, Equipment and Machinery, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and others) and by Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) – Forecast till-2024

Market Analysis

The Global Electrical Computer-Aided Design(ECAD) Market is expected to register a 9.22% CAGR, showing important growth during the forecast period. Electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) is a real-time standalone, easy-to-use, multi-user electrical design tool that helps in efficiently defining the electrical interconnections for complex electrical systems. It helps in designing circuits quickly, accurately, and efficiently by optimizing the overall design process. This software assist engineers in creating electrical schematic designs and systems seamlessly and at a rapid pace as compared to traditional, by-hand methods with higher accuracy and precision.

This software is extensively used to automate tasks such as apprising components lists, connection lists and wire numbering, allowing electrical standards within the drawing, intelligent copying, communication with PLC I/O tools, and filling out bills of materials(BoM), among others. Major ECAD software provides wide symbols & parts libraries, live parts price and its availability data, and 2D cabinet layout facility, among others. ECAD is used for diverse purposes such as diagram making, 3D assembly, concurrent designing, and generating manufacturing and documentation. The manufacturing and production process within the process industry highly complex that includes large, complex configurations of equipment working concurrently. Furthermore, increasing challenges such as the growing focus on safety and environmental concerns, the growing viability of new energy sources, and the rising cost of products have combined to create a new set of competitive pressures on designers and engineers who develop equipment and systems for the process industry.

The discrete industry or discrete manufacturing mainly includes the industrial manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. Discrete manufacturing includes the production of distinct products that can be mutual or integrated with another product. Discrete manufacturing is used in situations of high-precision, low volume or low-precision, and high-volume manufacturing. The process industry or process manufacturing, on the other hand, involves constant or batch processing/manufacturing. Food & beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petroleum, coal & mining, rubber, paper & pulp, and wood are some of the chief industries involved in process manufacturing. the process industry to practice advanced industrial engineering techniques includes numerous engineering tools and software are used.

Market Segmentation

The global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented on the basis of component, industry type, application, vertical and region. Based on industry type the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into Discrete Industries and Process Industries. Based on component the market has been segmented into Software and Services. Based on application the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into Industrial Machine Controls, Plant Design, Mining Equipment Control, Rail Signaling, Switchgear Design, Water Treatment and Distribution System Control, and Others. Based on vertical the market the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Railway, Power Generation and Energy, Equipment and Machinery, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, and Others. Regionally, the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into different regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market has been segmented into different regions Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. Due to the increasing number of process and discrete industries and high investments in industrial manufacturing in the region North America is predictable to lead the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market during the forecast period.

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market are hospitals, medical devices companies, Research and academic institutes, software companies Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global fire protection system market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. Nemetschek SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, Siemens PLM, Bentley Systems, Inc., EPLAN Software & Service, Autodesk, Inc., Trimble, Inc., IGE+XAO and ALPI International Software are some of the key players in the global electrical computer-aided design(ECAD) market. Siemens AG announced the latest version of its Solid Edge 3D industrial design software-Solid Edge-2020-which added augmented reality in its new features. This will help the company’s internal teams to better collaborate on prototype designs, and efficiently facilitate the presentation of work product to suppliers and customers in June 2019.

Autodesk Inc. released a new version of Revit-Revit-2020, which includes incorporating improvements in Revit 2019.1 and Revit 2019.2. The new version includes a set of new tools and enhancements that help generate consistent, coordinated, and complete model-based building designs and documentation In April 2019. Schneider Electric SE, a leading company in the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation, acquired ALPI International Software SA. This acquisition helps Schneider Electric in strengthening their capabilities in digital transformation, in June 2019. Siemens acquired COMSA, a company which develops software for electrical systems design and wire harness engineering to further extend lead in automotive electrical systems design. COMSA’s LDorado software strengthens Siemens’ global automotive lead with the addition of key capabilities in wire harness engineering and design data analytics in December 2018.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

