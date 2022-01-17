Digital Payment Market Share 2022, Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends And Forecasts Till 2030

Digital Payment market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Digital Payment market by region.

The market was valued at USD 40,633.3 million in the year 2018; it is expected to reach USD 120,245.9 million by-2025. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 13,864.1 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.50% during the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Digital Payment Market Research Report – Global Forecast till-2024

Global Digital Payment Market Research Report: by Component(Solution and Services), by Deployment(Cloud and On-Premise), by Organization Size(Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises(SMEs)), by Vertical(BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce and others), by Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till-2024

Market Snapshot

Digital payment is the process by which a payer and payee use electronic modes to send and receive money. It is cash-free mode of transaction. Payment is taken via digital wallets, digital currencies, net banking, bank cards, and contact and contactless payment in points of sale. Convenience, accessibility, lower risk, saves time, user-friendliness, and the traceability are some of the advantages that digital payment methods. There are some concerns about limitations on payment and the amount limit for each payment, along with the risk of a hacked and constant requirement of active internet access. Digital payment can help increase productivity and economic growth, improve the transparency, increase tax revenues, extend the financial inclusion, and open new economic opportunities for the end users. For the same, governments across the world are implementing ICT technology in order to encourage digital economies. They undertake various initiatives to digitize the payment process. Hence, Digital payment has become one of the primary growth requirements for a country’s economy. For example, the Government of India that has initiated various initiatives such as Digital India, the launch of Unified Payments Interface(UPI), and the 14444-helpline number to help stimulate digital payments. However, a lack of standards for cross-border payments is a challenge for the global digital payment market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the market has been classified as cloud and on-premise. In a cloud-based digital payment, there are limited chances of a single point of failure(SPOF) as all devices, components, and network paths are duplicated and reserved. Hence, to make cloud-based digital payments more secure, digital issuance systems are used; these systems are capable of saving all the credentials securely on the cloud, issuing them to mobile applications already installed on the device. Enterprises prefer the on-premise deployment of digital payment solutions to gain complete control over their infrastructure and assets as well as enhance their internet safety measures. These solutions help merchants in managing every payment device across every application from a centralized, secure under management platform. The Global Digital Payment Market is expected to register a 16.77% CAGR, exhibiting significant growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global digital payment market has been segmented by Component, by Deployment Cloud and On-Premise, by organizational size, by vertical and by region. By Component the market has been segmented into solution and services. The market is also segmented into Deployment Cloud and On-Premise. Based Organization Size the global digital payment market has been segmented into Large enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprises(SMEs). Vertically the global digital payment market has been segmented by(BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and others). Based on region the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global digital payment market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America are expected to dominate in global digital market for payments during the forecast period due to presence of a large number of solutions providers in the region.

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the global digital payment market are hospitals, medical devices companies, Research and academic institutes, software companies Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning the global digital payment market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. There are many key developments of the global digital payment market., Fiserv, Inc. unveiled mobile invoicing, which allows clients to be digitally present a customer’s bill into a mobile wallet, while supporting alerts and notifications that increase payment speed reminded the customer to pay their bills soon or on time. BlueSnap announced the availability of its new product-Integrated Payments for Platforms-in Europe, which provides a built-in payments for software providers and gives European-based ISVs the ability to scale and make money their businesses with a single payment provider in July 2019.

PayU acquired iyzico-a digital payment services provider and FinTech start-ups in Turkey. The acquisition will allow the company to consolidate its position as a leader in the payments space and accelerate scale and efficiency in June 2019. Wirecard announced a partnership with YES BANK, which extends the scope of India’s Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, a biometric digital payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, in July 2019. ACI Worldwide, Inc.(US), Stripe(US), Novatti Group Limited(Australia), Adyen NV(Netherland), Wirecard AG(Germany), and YapStone, Inc.(US)., Worldpay, Inc.(US), PayPal Holdings, Inc.(US), Aurus Inc.(US), Fiserv, Inc.(US), BlueSnap Inc.(US), Global Payments Direct, Inc.(US), PayU(Netherland), Aliant Payment Systems Inc.(US) and First Data Corporation(US) are some of the major players in the global digital payment market.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

