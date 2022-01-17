e-SIM Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth and Regional Forecast till 2030

The e-SIM market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the e-SIM market by region.

e-SIM Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

Global e-SIM Market Research Report: by End User (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics), by Region – Forecast till 2024

The consumer electronics segment is responsible for the major market share in the year 2018, and the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period.

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20e-SIM%20Market-MRF76

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Market Analysis

The standard that aims to overcome the limitations of traditional SIM cards is an Emerging Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) or e-SIM . It is dependent on obtain over-the-air remote SIM provisioning which allocates the subscriber to wirelessly connect with a network supplier without the need of a traditional SIM card. The market is being pushed towards growth by the developing IoT and related technologies. IoT devices need to communicate wirelessly and the specifications of traditional SIM cards limit seamless operation due to shortage of remote provisioning capabilities. e-SIM is also the only globally established standard for M2M (machine-to-machine) communication. consumer electronics is the largest segment using e-SIM technology due to its rising combination in mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and smart wearables. Devices that can be linked via e-SIMs include cars, trucks, industrial machines, robots, and smart wearables. All parties in the M2M ecosystem will struggle if they continue exclusively reliant upon the traditional SIM card, which is linked with only one network operator at a time and requiring a quick way for remote provisioning with various operators.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20e-SIM%20Market-MRF76

Market Segmentation

The Global e-SIM Market has been segmented on the basis of end user and region. By end user the market has been segmented into Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, and Transportation & Logistics. The consumer electronics segment responsible for the major market share in the year 2018, and the manufacturing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. On the basis of region, the global e-SIM market has been segmented into different regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global e-SIM market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominated the region in terms of market share in the e-SIM market. The market growth is ascribed to the existence of many e-SIM network service providers that recommend network assistance to e-SIM devices. The primary players in the region include Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Virgin Mobile, that operate across the region. The second-largest market in the e-SIM market in the year 2018 was Europe. Europe includes different regions like UK, Germany, Spain, and the rest of Europe. As per the MRFR analysis the highest market share followed by the UK, Spain, and the rest of Europe is expected be gained by Germany. Some of the factors accountable for the market growth include the presence of many platform vendors who provide the underlying hardware for e-SIM integration.The prominent players in the region include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Gemalto NV. (Netherlands) which operate around the region.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20e-SIM%20Market-MRF76

Major Players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), (Netherlands), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), NTT Docomo, Inc. (Japan), Sierra Wireless., (Canada), Telefonica S.A. (Spain), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV.(Netherlands), NXP Semiconductors and Singtel (Singapore) are some of the major players of the global e-SIM market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20e-SIM%20Market-MRF76

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global%20e-SIM%20Market-MRF76

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/