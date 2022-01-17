Linux Operating System Market Growth Statistics 2022 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Size, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impacts and Recovery

Linux operating system market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Linux operating system market by region.

The global Linux operating system market generated a revenue of USD 2,717 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value of USD 7,070.4 million by 2023, registering an 18.5% CAGR.

According to Statista, as of 2022 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2030. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Introduction

Linux operating system is an open-source operating system distributed under an open-source license. The Linux OS is comprised of a kernel that includes modules to interact with the hardware, system library functions, or programs and system utility programs. The kernel code executes in kernel mode with access to all the resources of the computer, whereas the user programs and system programs are executed in user mode. Various enterprises and individuals adopt Linux OS due to the open-source code, and various teams work in collaboration to enhance the capabilities of Linux. Moreover, Linux OS supports multiple users and programs and is considered to be a highly secured OS for adoption among business enterprises. Linux OS is offered through desktop distributions such as Ubuntu Linux, Linux Mint, Arch Linux, Deepin, Fedora, and Debian. Linux OS server distributions are offered by market players such as Red Hat Inc., Ubuntu, SUSE Enterprise Linux, and CentOS. Some of the aforementioned distributions are free, whereas the paid subscriptions include 24×7 support and maintenance.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of device type, application, and region.

By type, the global Linux operating system market has been segmented into user mode and kernel mode. There are different features available for programs running in different types of execution modes in the Linux OS.

By device type, the global Linux operating system market has been segmented into workstations and server.

By application, the global Linux operating system market has been segmented into enterprise and individual. A number of Linux OS distributors present in the global Linux operating system market provide operating systems solutions and support at both individual and enterprise level.

Key Players

The key players of Linux Operating System market include IBM Corporation, Ubuntu (Canonical Ltd), Linux Mint, elementary, Inc., Arch Linux, Debian, Manjaro Linux, SUSE, and Red Hat, Inc.

Global Linux Operating System Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

? To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Linux Operating System market

? To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

? To analyze the Linux Operating System market based on Porter’s five force analysis

? To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries? North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

? To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

? To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of type, device type, application,and region.

? To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

? To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Linux operating system market

Target Audience

? Data storage experts

? Original equipment manufacturers

? Technology Investors

? Research/Consultancy firms

? Technology Solution Providers

? Research organizations

? Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Key Findings

? The Global Linux operating system market is expected to reach 7,070.4 million by 2023.

? By device type, the workstations segment accounted for the larger market share of 76.4% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,316.3 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The server segment was valued at USD 715.1 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.9%.

? By application, the enterprise segment accounted for the largest market share of 90.4% in 2018, with a market value of USD 2,741.7 million; it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. The individual segment was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 289.8 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.6%.

? Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share of 36.5% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1,107.0 million; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 929.9 million; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4%.

Regional and Country Analysis of Estimation and Forecast

Geographically, North America is dominating the Linux Operating System market with a market share of USD 1,107.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The report on the global Linux operating system market also covers the following country-level analysis:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? Rest of the World

o South America

o Middle East & Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

